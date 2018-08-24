Pulse.com.gh logo
US supports Nigeria's development plans with an additional $26.5m


The US government is supporting Nigeria's development plans with an additional $26.5 million

The US government is supporting Nigeria's development plans with an additional $26.5 million

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional development assistance to the tune of $26.5 million to support Nigeria’s development plans.

The agreement was outlined in the bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement between the US and Nigerian governments signed in 2015.

With this additional new funding, the US government said it has provided assistance under the five-year Development Objectives agreement to the tune of  $1.1 billion.

Erin Holleran, the acting Mission Director, said, “The United States believes that as the most populous country in Africa, with the largest economy on the continent, Nigeria holds tremendous influence over the future of Africa.”

She said USAID is committed to partnering with the government and the people of Nigeria to address its development challenges.

Breakdown of the fund

- $25 million will strengthen good governance by supporting state governments’ efforts to bolster Nigeria’s Open Government Partnership commitments to improve transparency and fight corruption.

- $1.5 million will support a healthier, more educated population in targeted states through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

USAID is also partnering with federal and state health ministries to build stronger health systems with the aim of guaranteeing equitable access to quality healthcare services nationwide.

The additional new funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development Objectives agreement to $1.1 billion.

United States and Nigeria sign billion dollar agreement to reduce poverty

In 2015, the United States of America, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed a developmental assistance agreement covering the next five years.

The US government is supporting Nigeria's development plans with an additional $26.5 million play

USAID Director, Michael T. Harvey and VP Yemi Osinbajo signing the agreement in 2015

(US embassy)

 

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and USAID Nigeria Director, Michael T. Harvey signed the agreement during a ceremony on September 29, 2015, at Aso Rock Villa.

The $2.3 billion agreement which covers between 2015 through 2020 was as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari's first visit to Washington, D.C.

