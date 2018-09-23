Vacuums, tires, and computer parts: These are the goods that will be hit the hardest by Trump's new China tariffs

news

President Donald Trump announced a new tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Monday.

The tariff, which goes into effect September 24, will hit a wide range of goods, from furniture to industrial chemicals.

These are the biggest imports that are going to get hit, ranked by the monetary value of total imports to the US from China in 2017.

President Donald Trump's latest broadside against China could drive up the cost of some very important imports.

The latest round of tariffs, which hit goods ranging from from agricultural products like fruit, to consumer goods like furniture to industrial items like chemicals, are set to go into effect on Monday. Economists expect that the items hit by the 10% tariff will increase in price, making those goods more expensive for US consumers and businesses.

The total value of the 5,745 items on the Trump administration's list is just under $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. But, some of the goods weigh more heavily than others.

Using data from the US Trade Representative's tariff list and the US Census Bureau's database, the Trade News Centre broke down how much of each good was exported to the US from China in 2017 to determine the most important items that will get hit. We've then narrowed down the list to the imports of which the US bought at least $1.5 billion worth from China in 2017.

There were 14 items on the tariff list that topped $1.5 billion in import value last year with a hodgepodge of goods including auto parts, circuit boards, and chairs.

Included with each item is the common name for the goods, the value of 2017 imports to the US, the technical name for the goods in the harmonized system (an international classification system for goods in order to standardize trade), and the goods harmonized system code (which allows importers, exporters, and government officials to look up goods easily).

Check out the list below:

Printed circuit boards: $11.64 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Printed circuit assemblies, not incorporating a cathode ray tube, of the machines of 8471.

HS Code: 8473.30.11

Desktop computers: $4.48 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Processing units other than those of subheading 8471.41 and 8471.49.

HS Code: 8471.50.01

Metal furniture (expect office furniture): $3.87 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Furniture (o/than seats) of metal nesoi, o/than of a kind used in offices.

HS Code: 9403.20.00

Computer parts: $3.15 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, nesoi.

HS Code: 8473.30.51

Wooden furniture: $3.01 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Furniture (o/than seats & o/than of 9402) of wooden (o/than bentwood) nesoi.

HS Code: 9403.60.80

Upholstered wooden seats: $2.69 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Seats (o/than chairs) nesoi, w/wooden frames, upholstered.

HS Code: 9401.61.60

Static converters and rectifiers: $2.37 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Static converters (for example, rectifiers), nesoi.

HS Code: 8504.40.95

Road wheels for vehicles: $2.28 billion imported from China in 2017

Electric lamps and lighting fixtures not of base metal: $1.94 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Electric lamps and lighting fixtures nesoi, not of base metal.

HS Code: 9405.40.84

Vacuum cleaners: $1.81 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Vacuum cleaners with self‐contained electric motor, of a power not exceeding 1,500 watts and having a dust bag or other receptacle capacity not exceeding 20 liters.

HS Code: 8508.11.00

Vinyl tile flooring: $1.78 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Vinyl tile floor coverings.

HS Code: 3918.10.10

Brakes for motor vehicles and their parts: $1.64 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Pts. & access. of mtr. vehicles of 8701, nesoi, and 8702‐8705, brakes and servo‐brakes & pts thereof.

HS Code: 8708.30.50

Panelboards, programmable controllers, electric control apparatus: $1.63 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Other boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets, etc., equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000, nesoi.

HS Code: 8537.10.91

Synthetic bags for travel, sports, etc.: $1.56 billion imported from China in 2017

Technical name: Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of MMF textile materials.

HS Code: 4202.92.31