Video shows Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch waving off Kavanaugh protesters who confronted him in an elevator

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah brushed off several protesters while making his way to a Senate elevator on Thursday, as hundreds of activists occupied Senate office buildings and voiced their opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"Why aren't you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?," one woman shouted at Hatch. "Don't you wave your hand at me, I wave my hand at you."

Hatch, who had just entered the elevator, had a terse reply as he stood behind two guards who blocked the entrance: "When you grow up, I'll be glad to ..."

"How dare dare you talk to women that way?," the protester shouted back.

The heated exchange comes hours after the FBI delivered its supplemental background investigation on Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

A similar scene unfolded between a protester and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona last week. Flake was cornered inside an elevator as a group of women urged him not to vote in Kavanaugh's favor.

"On Monday, I stood in front of your office. I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognized in Dr. Ford's story that she is telling the truth," Ana Maria Archila said, referring to Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her allegation against Kavanaugh.

"I have two children," Archila added. "I cannot imagine that for the next 50 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?"

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the Trump administration remained "cautiously optimistic," despite a few holdouts from the Republican majority.

The Senate is expected take an initial vote on Friday morning to begin the process for final voting.

Voting on Kavanaugh's nomination is largely expected to be split along party lines with the exception of a few lawmakers, like Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who expected to vote for Kavanaugh, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a moderate Republican who are among other Democrats and Republicans facing tough reelection bids in red states this November.