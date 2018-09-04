What it looks like inside Brett Kavanaugh's raucous confirmation hearing, filled with loud protesters and testy senators

news

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing got off to a rocky start on Tuesday.

Before the Senate Judiciary Committee proceedings even began, a group of women wearing costumes in the style of the hit TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" silently protested outside of the hearing room.

Their demonstration was to highlight their concerns over Kavanaugh's stance on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Dozens of protesters were also present inside the hearing and made their opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination quite clear, shouting over Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley as he attempted to get the ball rolling.

Here's how the day unfolded:

Kavanaugh's nomination is being widely opposed over concerns he would undermine abortion rights.

Kavanaugh's judicial record suggests he opposes Roe v. Wade, which has been a point of concern for many since President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court in July.

The hearing had barely begun when protesters began shouting for Senators to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination.

Protesters shouted, "Senators, we demand you vote no," during the hearing.

"This should be an impeachment proceeding and not a confirmation hearing," another protester was heard shouting.

Most of the protesters appeared to be women.

But there were also some male protesters in attendance.

Kavanaugh sat in silence and stared straight ahead as Capitol Police dragged protesters out of the room.

At least 22 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, including one person in a wheelchair.

Source: The Hill

The protesters were reportedly charged with disorderly conduct.

The Women's March said "hundreds of women" were "prepared to get arrested" at the hearing to keep Kavanaugh from getting confirmed.

Source: Women's March/Twitter

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch became visibly perturbed by the demonstrators during the hearing and at one point referred to one of the women as a "loudmouth" and called for her to be removed.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz apologized to Kavanaugh and his daughters, who were present for the hearing, for having to "endure the political circus of this morning." Kavanaugh's daughters subsequently left the hearing, but had reportedly planned to do so.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats on the panel staged their own protest of sorts, calling for the hearing to be adjourned after contending they hadn't been given ample time to review documents on Kavanaugh.

Democrats also called for unreleased documents to be provided for review, repeatedly saying Republicans have only made 4% of the hundreds of thousands of documents on Kavanaugh's record public.

Source: Kamala Harris/Twitter

Grassley, who grew visibly frustrated at both the protesters and his Democratic colleagues, dismissed the motion for the hearing to be adjourned.

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings are expected to last all week.