In a changing world, few things have remained as constant as the British royal family.
People all over the world follow Queen Elizabeth II and her large family of kids and grandkids for their dose of inspiration, fashion, and even scandals throughout the years.
Acting as a bellwether, the royal family is also a way of tracking the changing times.
Here is what everybody's favorite royals were doing on the year you were born.
Veronika Bondarenko contributed to a previous version of this story.
1950: Queen Elizabeth II was a young princess in line to take over the throne after her father, King George VI.
Members of the royal family (left to right: Princess Margaret, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth I) sit in their box in London's Palladium Theater, on Nov. 13, 1950. (Associated Press)
1951: Queen Elizabeth II had married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark and given birth to two children, Charles and Anne.
This is the British Royal Family (left to right: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth I, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Anne) as it gathered together at Balmoral Castle, Scotland in August, 1951. (Associated Press)
1952: After several years of ill health, King George VI died in February 1952. Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour of Kenya when she found out.
Queen Elizabeth II, right, shown playing with her two children, Prince Charles, left, and Princess Anne, climbing, at Balmoral Castle the Royal Residence on the River Dee. (Associated Press)
1953: Although Elizabeth took on certain royal duties immediately, her coronation wasn't until June 2, 1953.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. (Associated Press)
1954: The Queen has attended thousands of official events over the years, including this Royal Ascot Race in 1954.
Members of the Royal Family (left to right: Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Princess Margaret, The Princess Royal, Princess Alexandra of Kent, The Duchess of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Gloucester) at Ascot on June 18, 1954. (Associated Press)
1955: The Queen has had a keen interest in horses since she was a young girl. Here young Prince Charles and Princess Anne play with their ponies as their parents look on.
Prince Charles and Princess Anne, still in their own pony stage, exercise their Equine pets under the watchful eyes of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. (Associated Press)
1956: Queen Elizabeth II was still in her early years as Britain's monarch. Here she is seen attending the Badminton Horse Trials.
Britain's first family turned out in numbers on April 19, 1956 for the Badminton Horse Trials at Badminton, Gloucestershire. From left are: Queen Elizabeth II, an unidentified woman, the Princess Royal; Princess Margaret; The Duke of Beaufort, president of horse trials committee and Queen Mother Elizabeth. (Associated Press)
1957: Some have characterized Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship toward their children as cold. Here, she's caught in a moment of tenderness with a young Prince Charles.
Queen Elizabeth II answers a question for young prince Charles as they sit in their box on the royal tournament underway in London, June 12, 1957. (Associated Press)
1958: The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have taken many royal tours. Here they are getting off a boat on a state visit to the Netherlands, greeted by Queen Juliana.
Queen Elizabeth II, right, is greeted by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands, on the landing stage at Prins Hendrikkade, as she disembarked with Prince Philip, March 25, 1958. (Associated Press)
1959: 10-year-old Charles and 8-year-old Anne welcome their parents as they return from an official visit to Canada.
Charles, 10, and Anne, 8, were on hand at London Airport, to welcome their royal parents home from a lengthy Canadian tour. (Associated Press)
1960: Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to her third child, Prince Andrew, in February that year.
Sitting on rugs on the lawn like ordinary folks, the British royal family (left to right: Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles) poses for a picture during a holiday at Balmoral, Scotland in September, 1960. (Associated Press)
1961: They attend many, many events. In this photo, some members of the royal family look over a horse race from a farm cart.
Members of Britain's Royal Family watch cross country event of British Horse Society trials, from farm cart, April 21, 1961 at Badminton, Gloucester, England. From left to right are: Antony Armstrong-Jones, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II. (Associated Press)
1962: Princess Anne turned 12 that year, and the royal family posed for this portrait to mark the occasion.
Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles pose for a family portrait. (The British Royal Family posed for this informal picture to mark the birthday of Princess Anne, who will be 12 years old on August 15, 1962.)
1963: Here, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit science laboratories working on cancer research. Her father, King George VI, suffered from lung cancer caused by smoking.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who visited the laboratories of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund in London's Lincoln's Inn Fields. (Associated Press)
1964: Queen Elizabeth II's last child, Prince Edward, was born in 1964.
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Andrew and her fourth child Prince Edward on June 12, 1964. (Associated Press)
1965: This shot of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their four children was used for the royal family's Christmas cards that year.
In this family photo, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew pose with newborn Prince Edward. (Associated Press)
1966: Here, Queen Elizabeth poses in a tunic of the Irish Guards uniform as she waves with her husband and her young son. While Ireland declared its independence from the monarchy in 1937, Northern Ireland is still part of the UK today.
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the scarlet tunic of the Irish Guards, and her husband, Prince Philip, in the uniform of a Colonel of the Welsh Guards, wave to the huge crowds amassed in front of Buckingham Palace in London, June 11, 1966. (Associated Press)
1967: Throughout the 1960s, Queen Elizabeth II would surprise with her fashion choices on official visits, like this gown on a trip to Canada.
The royal couple leaves Canada's Uplands Air Force Base at Ottawa, July 5, 1967. (Associated Press)
1968: In this photo, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are seen standing at a London train station with their cousins, Princess Margaret's two kids.
Britain's Princess Margaret stands on the platform at Liverpool Street Station, London, on Jan. 22, 1968 after her arrival from Sandringham, Norfolk, with her two children and the Queen's young sons. (Associated Press)
1969: This photo of children in the royal family was taken on Christmas morning.
Children of Britain's Royal family pose for a family group photo at Windsor Castle on Christmas morning, in 1969, after they had attended divine service at St George's Chapel. With Prince Charles and Princess Anne are, from left to right; James Ogilvy, son of Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, daughter of Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon, son of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Lady Helen Windsor, daughter of the Kent's, Prince Andrew (at rear) and Prince Edward, Viscount Linley and Marina Ogilvy. (Associated Press)
1970: Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth has seen 13 American presidents take office.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, pictured with U.S. President Richard Nixon, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Edward Heath at Chequers, Buckinghamshire, in 1970. (AP)
1971: In this photo, Queen Elizabeth II and her children wave as they are about to leave for their annual vacation to a country house on 20,000 acres in Sandringham.
Queen Elizabeth II and young Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones wave form the window of the royal train as it leaves London's Liverpool Street station for January vacation at Sandringham, Dec. 29, 1971. (Associated Pres)
1972: Members of the royal family pose for an official portrait. The Queen turned 46 that year.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seen with Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in Buckingham Palace the morning of Nov. 20, 1972 in London. (Associated Press)
1973: At this point, Queen Elizabeth II had been ruling as monarch for 20 years.
Britain's Prince Andrew, left, and his cousin, Viscount Linley, romp with hounds of the Duke of Bedford on April 14, 1973 as Queen Elizabeth II looks on. (Associated Press)
1974: Prince Charles chats with a young Barbara Streisand on one of his visits to the US.
U.S. actress and singer Barbra Streisand offers a cup of coffee to Prince Charles of Great Britain as they chat on a set at Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles, CA, March. 19, 1974. (Associated Press)
1975: On another tour of the commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II went to Barbados that year.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is warmly welcomed by the crowds outside the Parliament Buildings in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Feb. 24, 1975. The Queen attended the State Opening of Parliament and later knighted the cricketer Gary Sobers in an open air ceremony. (AP)
1976: Here, an older Queen Elizabeth II takes a bumpy cable car ride with her two sons.
Queen Elizabeth II grits her teeth, Prince Edward looks unconcerned and Prince Andrew, behind, laughs as the open cart in which they were riding momentarily scrapes bottom. (Associated Press)
1977: Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Silver Jubilee (25 years on the throne) in 1977.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to London crowds for the Silver Jubilee. (AP Photo/Rider)
1978: Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau during the Commonwealth Games. His son Justin is PM of Canada today.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau at the Aquatic Centre for the XI Commonwealth Games, in Edmonton, Canada, Aug. 4, 1978. (Associated Press)
1979: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated 32 years of marriage in several official ceremonies that year.
A royal celebration for the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh (with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and her son Master Peter Philips behind them) married 32 years. (Associated Press)
1980: Before he got married, Prince Charles had what newspapers then commonly referred to as his "bachelor years."
Prince Charles, then 32, drinks juice from a freshly-cut green coconut at Haripur village which he visited during a one-day halt in Bhubaneswar, India, Dec. 4, 1980. (Associated Press)
1981: Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married in 1981 in a highly public ceremony. An estimated 600,000 people filled the streets of London, and 750 million people watched on TV worldwide.
This is July 29 1981 filer of the Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day. (AP)
1982: The couple's first child, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, was born on June 21 that year at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Following Charles, William is next in line for the throne after the Queen.
Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales with his parents during a special picture call at Kensington Palace in London. (David Caulkin (Associated Press))
1983: By 1983, all of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's children were grown. Some were getting married while others began university and military service.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf, chats with her husband Prince Philip, while watching events at the National Carriage Championships at Windsor, Sept. 23, 1983. (Associated Press)
1984: Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales (Harry is his nickname) was born on September 15 that year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince Harry. (Associated Press)
1985: Despite early signs of a rocky marriage, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were often photographed together with their kids.
Britain's Prince William, 3, is escorted by his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles as he arrives at a private kindergarten in London’s Notting Hill on Sept. 24, 1985. (Associated Press)
1986: In 1986, Queen Elizabeth's third son Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson (later named the Duchess of York).
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. The Queen Mother, Prince Edward and children from the Royal Family look on in celebration. (Dave Caulkin (Associated Press))
1987: In this photo, Charles, Diana, and the two princes vacation with the royal family of Spain.
Prince Harry holds hands with host King Juan Carlos of Spain while looking at his mother Diana, Princess of Wales Sunday at the entrance of Marivent Palace, Palma de Majorca, Spain. Spain's Queen Sophia, Princess Christina, Princess Elena, Prince (now King) Felipe sit with Britain's Prince Charles and his family. (Associated Press)
1988: Diana looks displeased as her youngest son sticks out his tongue on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England on June 11, 1988 and Princess Diana and Lady Gabriella Windsor look on. (Associated Press)
1989: Prince Charles and Princess Diana were making plenty of headlines as a young, stylish family.
Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, left, and Harry, right, begin a cycle ride, June 1, 1989. (Associated Press)
1990: Seen here on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the royal family was about to go through a decade of dark events.
From left to right are: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess William and Harry and several other children from the Royal Family. (AP Photo)
1991: Princess Diana was known for her warm relationship to her children. Here she is with Prince William at Wimbledon in 1991.
The Princess of Wales explains things to Prince William, 9, during his first visit to Wimbledon, July 6, 1991. (Dave Caulkin (Associated Press))
1992: The Queen has frequently referred to 1992 as her 'annus horribilus.' That year, two of her children separated from their spouses and, later, a large part of her residence in Windsor Castle was damaged by a fire.
Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother ride by as they leave the wedding of Princess Anne to Commander Tim Laurence at a church near Balmoral, Scotland. (Associated Press)
1993: During the early 1990s, Princess Diana was frequently hounded by photographers. These photos were taken during a secluded vacation in 1993.
Princess Diana hands a snorkeling mask to Prince William as Prince Harry plays by her feet. (Richard Drew (Associated Press))
1994: Here, the Queen Mother is seen celebrating her 94th birthday with Prince William.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother celebrates her 94th birthday with grandson Prince William outside Clarence House, London, on Aug. 4th, 1994. (Associated Press)
1995: By 1995, Charles and Diana had separated but were still appearing together at official events.
Princess Diana, left, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William, and Prince Charles watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. (Alastair Grant (Associated Press))
1996: Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, which brought even more media attention to the royal family.
The Princess of Wales goes on a walkabout outside the Mortimer Market Centre in London, which she visited as patron of the National Aids Trust, Thursday, June 27, 1996. (Louisa Buller (Associated Press))
1997: But the greatest tragedy was to come when, on August 31, 1997, Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the days leading up to the funeral, the royal family isolated themselves from all media.
In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Prince Charles, the former husband of Diana, Princess of Wales, and their two sons Harry, center, and William wait in front of Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of the Princess. (Joel Robine (Associated Press))
1998: The royal family was still recovering from the untimely death of the princess for months to come.
Standing, front row, from left: Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Margaret. Standing in back row from left are, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince William, unidentified person turning away, Prince Edward, Zara Phillips, partially hidden, unidentified policeman, Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto. (AP Photo/Louise Bullar)
1999: These photos of Prince Charles and Prince Harry skiing at an exclusive Swiss resort made all the headlines back in 1999. The prince conceded his son had bested him at the sport. "I suspect age — youth — has the advantage," Charles quipped.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, and his son Harry, sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1999. (Associated Press)
2000: The new millennium brought changes to the royal family — and also marked the 100th birthday of the Queen Mother.
Britain's Queen Mother, left, and her youngest daughter Princess Margaret, sit in an open top horse drawn carriage as they leave Buckingham Palace. (Alban Donohoe (Associated Press))
2001: Prince William started studying at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. It was there that he would eventually meet his future wife and princess, Kate Middleton.
Britain's Prince William, wearing blue jeans and trainers, accompanied by his father Prince Charles, left, arrives at The University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (Adam Butler (Associated Press))
2002: The Queen Mother died in 2002, the same year as Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee.
From front row, left: Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Harry. Second row, from left: Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Behind are Peter Phillips, Princess Anne and her husband Commodore Tim Laurence. (Alastair Grant (Associated Press))
2003: Here, Queen Elizabeth II poses with Prince Philip, and her two immediate male heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William.
Members of the British Royal family - Queen Elizabeth II; her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, Charles, left; his eldest son, Prince William, second left, and the Queen's husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, right, pose for a photograph at Clarence House in London, Monday, June 2, 2003. (Kirsty Wigglesworth (Associated Press))
2004: This photo of Prince Charles with his two sons was printed in many a magazine that year.
Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales (center) with his two sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William. (Mario Testino (Associated Press))
2005: Many were outraged when Prince Charles married his longtime mistress Camilla Parker Bowles, eight years after Diana's death.
In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chaple in Windsor, England. (Alastair Grant (Associated Press))
2006: Rather than going to university, Prince Harry enrolled in the military in 2005. Here he is seen smiling at his grandmother during a military ceremony in 2006.
Britain's Prince Harry, second from right, grins as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. (Dylan Martinez (Associated Press))
2007: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the US to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in Virginia that year.
Lynne Cheney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Laura Bush, and President Bush listen to entertainment during a state dinner at the White House on Monday, May 7, 2007 in Washington. (Evan Vucci (Associated Press))
2008: Prince Harry had completed his military officer training and done active duty in Afghanistan by 2008.
Britain's Prince Charles, left, looks on, as Prince William, center, helps his brother Prince Harry, right, with his belongings upon his return from active duty in Afghanistan. (Lifters Pitarakis (Associated Press))
2009: Both princes have participated in numerous military ceremonies over the years. The Queen serves as the commander-in-chief of the British Armed Forces, so she often hosts events to thank the troops.
Britain's Princes William, left, and Harry pose together, during a photocall a the Royal Air Force base at Shawbury, England, Thursday June 18, 2009. (Associated Press)
2010: This year, Prince William officially announced his engagement to his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton. While her family is upper middle class, she was technically a "commoner" since she wasn't royal.
Britain's Prince William and his fiancee Kate Middleton arrive for a media photocall, media at St. James's Palace in London, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2010. (Chris Jackson/Getty)
2011: William and Kate's royal wedding generated even more excitement and publicity than his parents' 30 years prior. Roughly 1 million people turned out to see the couple in London, and at least 162 million tuned in to watch it around the world.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Buckingham Palace on horse drawn carriage after their marriage at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London, Friday, April 29, 2011. (Getty/Julian Finney)
2012: Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 60 years as Britain's monarch that year. Celebrations of the Diamond Jubilee were held all over the country.
Britains Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to thousands of people in Stormont estate, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, June 27, 2012. (Peter Morrison (Associated Press))
2013: William and Kate's first child, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, was born on July 22, 2013. He is third in line to the throne.
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2013 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge hold their new born son George. (Lefteris Pitarakis (Associated Press))
2014: Prince William and Princess Kate have made numerous state visits with young Prince George in tow.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George arrive for their visit to New Zealand at the International Airport, in Wellington, New Zealand. (David Rowland (Associated Press))
2015: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was born on May 2, 2015. This was also the year that Queen Elizabeth II became Britain's longest serving monarch.
Saturday, May 2, 2015 photo from files showing Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, waving to the public as they leave St. Mary's Hospital's exclusive Lindo Wing in London. (Associated Press)
2016: The Queen turned 90 years old and sent out her first Twitter message to those wishing her a happy birthday. She wrote, "I am most grateful for the many digital messages of goodwill I have received and would like to thank you all for your kindness. Elizabeth R."
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose during a Royal Mail photoshoot for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. (Ranald Mackechnie/Royal Mail/Getty Images)
2017: Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 65th year as monarch and her 91st birthday!
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth (Associated Press))
2018: The world watched when Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot in May. Markle reportedly gave a speech at the reception stating, "I have found my prince."
