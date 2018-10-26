news

Cesar Sayoc Jr, 56, has been identified as the suspect in connection with mail bombs sent out to several high-ranking Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump this week.

Public records show that Sayoc is a career criminal, with arrests for battery and shoplifting.

Photos of a van alleged to be Sayoc's vehicle is covered in Trump and Republican-supportive bumper stickers.

The Florida man arrested in connection to the explosives sent in the mail to several high-ranking Democrats and Trump critics has been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., law-enforcement officials said.

Here's what we know about the suspect so far.

He's a registered Republican

Public records show that Sayoc has been registered as a Republican in Florida since at least March 2016, and that he voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The suspect lives in Florida but has ties to New York

Shortly after Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Friday morning, multiple news outlets said he also had ties to New York, where many of the bomb scares happened this week.

Public records show that the 56-year-old previously lived in Brooklyn, New York. He lived at an address in the neighborhood of Mill Basin, in 1987, according to the listing of his past addresses.

Public records show he has an extensive criminal history

Sayoc's criminal history goes back to June 1992, when he was arrested in Florida for an unspecified crime.

Throughout subsequent years, he has been arrested at least 10 other times, in North Carolina as well as Florida. Most of the charges are for petty crimes like shoplifting, but he has been charged with battery and illegal possession of anabolic steroids in the past, as well. He also has several traffic infractions on his record.

A van towed shortly after Sayoc's arrest was covered with Trump bumper stickers

Shortly after Sayoc's arrest was announced Friday morning, authorities were seen towing away a white van in Plantation, Florida that was covered in pro-Republican and pro-Trump bumper stickers, including one that read "CNN Sucks." However, law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Sayoc.

He is associated with multiple 'Native American' businesses

Public records show that he is the owner or connected to multiple businesses with the term "Native American" in the name. According to these records, he is the president of "Proud Native American One Low Price Drycleaning, Inc." and the manager of "Native American Catering and Vending," both based out of Hallandale Beach, Florida.