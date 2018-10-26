A van confiscated by law enforcement in connection with the investigation into a series of attempted bombings has become a subject of great interest.
A van plastered with pro-President Donald Trump imagery that was confiscated by law enforcement in connection with the investigation into a series of attempted bombings via mail has become a subject of great interest.
The van reportedly belongs to Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida.
Federal authorities on Friday announced Sayoc was arrested in connection with the slew of mail bombs sent to top Democrats and other public figures.
The FBI has taken the van to its field office in Miramar, Florida, CBS News reported.
Sayoc, who registered as a Republican before Florida's 2016 primary, has a long criminal history.
When questioned about potential motives for the attempted attacks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday said the suspect "appears to be a partisan."
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday said he believed law enforcement had apprehended the "right guy," but also noted that the investigation is ongoing.
At least 14 suspicious packages have been found or intercepted across the country this week. All of the packages were addressed to people who have been verbally attacked by Trump, and who have been vocally critical of him as well.