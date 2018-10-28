Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics What we know about the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

  • Published: , Refreshed:

At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. Here's what we know so far about the victims.

null play

null

(AP)

At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during prayer services on Saturday morning.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Bowers in the shooting, which took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Family members have been notified of the deaths, Allegheny County medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams said Sunday.

Here's what we know so far about the victims of the attack.

11 people have been confirmed dead by the Allegheny County chief medical examiner on Sunday morning. They were between the ages of 54 and 97.

SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. play

SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018.

(Reuters)


Joyce Fienberg, 75



Rich Gottfried, 65



Rose Mallinger, 97



Jerry Rabinowitz, 66



Cecil Rosenthal, 59



David Rosenthal, 54, brother of Cecil.



Bernice Simon, 84



Sylvan Simon, 86, husband of Bernice.



Daniel Stein, 71



Melvin Wax, 88



Irving Younger, 69



Another six people were injured, including four police officers.

Another six people were injured, including four police officers. play

Another six people were injured, including four police officers.

(AP)


Top Articles

1 Politics The history of the US Army's uniforms since 1776, in images and...bullet
2 Politics Here's what we know about Robert Bowers, the suspected...bullet
3 Politics Trump hosts campaign rally in Illinois after mass shooting...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics China built the world's biggest amphibious plane, and its latest test could give Beijing an edge in the South China Sea
peduto cnn
Politics Pittsburgh mayor hits back at Trump's calls for armed guards after synagogue shooting
null
Politics Trump's bewildering new tax cut proposal is 'the height of cynicism' and an admission the GOP tax law failed politically
Soviet missiles in Cuba, seen in reconnaissance photos taken on October 14, 1962.
Politics 56 years ago, the Cuban missile crisis took the world to the brink of nuclear war — here's what it looked like from sunny Florida beaches
X
Advertisement