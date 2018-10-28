news

At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during prayer services on Saturday morning.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Bowers in the shooting, which took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Family members have been notified of the deaths, Allegheny County medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams said Sunday.

Here's what we know so far about the victims of the attack.

11 people have been confirmed dead by the Allegheny County chief medical examiner on Sunday morning. They were between the ages of 54 and 97.

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Rich Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

David Rosenthal, 54, brother of Cecil.

Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan Simon, 86, husband of Bernice.

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

Irving Younger, 69

Another six people were injured, including four police officers.