At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during prayer services on Saturday morning.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Bowers in the shooting, which took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Family members have been notified of the deaths, Allegheny County medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams said Sunday.
