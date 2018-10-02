White House corrects official transcript to show Trump lambasted a reporter for 'not thinking'

Pulse.com.gh logo
The White House on Tuesday corrected the official transcript from a press conference the day prior to accurately reflect President Donald Trump's comments toward ABC reporter Cecilia Vega.

trump rose garden play

trump rose garden

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump and Vega on Monday had an awkward exchange during the press conference as she attempted to ask him a question about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

When the president called upon Vega, he suggested she was "shocked" to have been picked for a question. Vega responded, "I'm not. Thank you, Mr. President."

Trump replied: "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do."

But the White House transcript initially suggested Trump said "I know you're not thanking" instead of "thinking." It was corrected Tuesday morning.

Trump initially refused to answer Vega's question on Kavanaugh, though he later called on her again to address the topic.

After the press conference, Vega tweeted, "A news conference means you get to ask whatever question you want to ask. #FirstAmendment."

Trump has frequently butted heads with the press and has often referred to the media as "Fake News" and the "enemy" of the American people.

