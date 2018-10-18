Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics White House counsel Don McGahn is reportedly out after tumultuous tenure in the Trump administration

White House counsel Don McGahn's departure adds to a long list of exits from the Trump administration. The turnover had already broken records fewer than two years into President Donald Trump's first term.

Don McGahn play

Don McGahn

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly left the Trump administration on Wednesday.
  • President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing McGahn with attorney Pat Cipollone, a Justice Department veteran, earlier this week.
  • McGahn's departure adds to a long list of exits from the Trump administration. The turnover has already broken records fewer than two years into Trump's first term.

White House counsel Don McGahn left the Trump administration on Wednesday after a tumultuous 21-month tenure, two people with knowledge of the situation said in a New York Times report published Wednesday evening.

McGahn was said to be on his way out of the White House, which was likely to happen after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing McGahn with attorney Pat Cipollone, a Justice Department veteran, earlier this week.

Cipollone, who currently practices in a Washington, DC-based law firm, was reportedly working with Trump's legal team in recent months and has extensive experience with crisis management, consumer fraud, and constitutional issues.

Trump described Cipollone as "a very fine man, highly respected by a lot of people."

McGahn's departure adds to a long list of exits from the Trump administration. The turnover had already broken records fewer than two years into President Donald Trump's first term.

The White House counsel's office, which typically consists of a 50 attorneys, currently has around 25, according to a Washington Post report published Saturday.

Jamal Khashoggi speaking at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London in September 29, 2018.
Politics In final Washington Post editorial, Jamal Khashoggi contemplated a 'freedom he apparently gave his life for'
Politics Don McGahn is out — here are all the casualties of the Trump administration so far
rod rosenstein
Politics Rod Rosenstein says the Russia probe has uncovered a widespread Russian effort to meddle in the 2016 race
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Goa, India, October 16, 2016.
Politics The world's 2 biggest countries are playing nice a year after a showdown, but a future clash may be unavoidable
