White House hits back at bombshell Bob Woodward book, claims the book is full of stories from 'former disgruntled employees'

The White House on Tuesday hit back at veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book on President Donald Trump's administration.
Portions of Woodward's book that detail a wild, chaotic White House with an often-belligerent Trump at its center were released by The Washington Post on Tuesday. Woodward is an editor at the Post.
Many of the stories detailed vocal disagreement between members of the president's team or direct confrontations between Trump and his aides.
"While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people," Sanders said. "Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results."
Additionally, the White House issued a rebuttal from White House chief of staff John Kelly. In the book, entitled "Fear: Trump in the White House," Kelly is quoted calling Trump "unhinged," and an "idiot."
"This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people. Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close."
"The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: 'I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I'm committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes'."
