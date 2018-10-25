news

Mail bombs sent to prominent Trump critics on Tuesday were littered with spelling mistakes, according to a report by NBC.

One addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, which Business Insider has seen pictures of, misspelled his name "Brenan" and mistook the TV network he contributes to.

NBC News reported that one sent to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz had her surname spelt "Shultz" and spelled Florida, her home state, as "Florids."

Five reported bombs are under investigation by security forces, addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, John Brennan, and Eric Holder.

Wasserman-Schultz was reportedly listed as the sender on all the packages, and is said to have received a package meant for Holder which got sent to her after a failed delivery.

Envelopes containing pipe bombs which were sent to former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz are littered with spelling errors, circulated photos of the packages show.

The parcel containing a pipe bomb and an envelop of white power sent to the ex-CIA chief was addressed to "John Brenan," and sent to the wrong network, according to images of the package seen by Business Insider.

An image of a second package, on its way to Wasserman-Schultz, had errors as well, according to NBC News. Business Insider has not been able to verify the second package.

Here's is a photo of it, shared by counter-terror academic JJ MacNab:

As well as spelling his surname wrong, the Brennan package was addressed to the New York City newsroom of CNN, which is not where he works. Brennan is a contributor to NBC and MSNBC, which are based in the Rockefeller Center.

Wasserman-Schultz reportedly got the second package, originally intended for Eric Holder, former Attorney General under President Barack Obama.

Wasserman-Schultz was listed as the sender, NBC said, so got the package when a delivery to Holder could not be fulfilled.

The images of both packages show Florida spelled "Florids," and the street name Sawgrass Parkway spelled 'Saw Grass" instead. The person who made the packages also spelled her name "Shultz" and omitted the hyphen from her surname.

Business Insider previously reported five bombs have been found in total, intended for Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, liberal donor George Soros, John Brennan, and Eric Himpton Holder.

Wasserman-Schultz was listed as the sender on all five packages, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.