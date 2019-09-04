South African telecommunications company MTN is shutting down operation in Nigeria, the firm's largest market in Africa.

The news was announced in a statement which revealed that all stores and service centres will remain closed until further notice.

“The safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern. MTN condemns any acts of violence, prejudice and xenophobia,” MTN Nigeria said in a statement.

This latest development comes after South African businesses like MTN in the country were attacked following violent attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

Supermarket chain Shoprite, another South African business, has also closed its shopping complexes across Lagos, according to Sahara Reporters.

A notice on the Ikeja City Mall, reads, “Dear customers, we condemn the xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa in its entirety. These attacks are totally incompatible with the values of our company and we are not in any way in support of it.”

Daily Post reports that DSTV, GOTV and Stanbic Bank, which are all South African-owned business, have also been shut down for fear of attacks from Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa by sending a special envoy to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure the “safety of (Nigerian citizens’) lives and property”.

The Federal Government has also appealed to Nigerians to stop attacking South African businesses operating in Nigeria.