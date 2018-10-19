Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics 'You can't fake it. So that's one good thing': Trump jokes that windy weather from Hurricane Florence and Michael prove that his hair is real

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"And you walk around in those conditions, you can't fake it," Trump said, referring to his hair when he inspected the hurricane damage. "You can't fake it. So that's one good thing."

Donald Trump hair play

Donald Trump hair

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

  President Donald Trump quipped about his hair and the weather during a campaign rally in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday night.
  Trump went on for several minutes about his hair, and enduring windy conditions in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence. He argued that making it through such an environment proves that his hair is real.
  • "And you walk around in those conditions, you can't fake it," Trump said. "You can't fake it. So that's one good thing."
  More than 80 people are believed to have died as a result of both hurricanes, which hit the East Coast from the Carolinas to Florida over the last six weeks.

President Donald Trump quipped about his hair and the weather during a campaign rally in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday night.

Trump went on for several minutes about his hair, and enduring windy conditions in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence. He argued that making it through such an environment proves that his hair is real.

"Well the one thing that has been really great about this whole endeavor is that they used to say 'he wears a hairpiece! He wears a hairpiece,'" Trump said to his audience, referring to skeptics he said doubted that his hair is real. "They don't say that anymore."

Trump continued: "These people have seen me under every condition known to man. I haven't heard that one in over a year."

The president went on to describe the conditions he endured as he surveyed the damage wrought by Hurricanes Florence and Michael. More than 80 people are believed to have died as a result of both storms, which hit the East Coast from the Carolinas to Florida over the six weeks.

"When you're walking around and the wind is going crazy, and you're inspecting like I did the other day, the incredible Hurricane," Trump said. "This horrible hurricane Michael that devastated Florida and Georgia. And Alabama got hit hard. And then couple of weeks before ... I went to North Carolina, South Carolina, you look at what happened in a little piece of Virginia."

"And you walk around in those conditions, you can't fake it," Trump said. "You can't fake it. So that's one good thing."

"Nobody ever says that any more," Trump added. "That's one of the, might be one of the best things that's happened to me in a long time. Cause my whole life they said, 'is it? Or isn't it.'"

Trump has mentioned his hair in numerous public speeches. At a Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland earlier this year, Trump jokingly said he would "try like hell to hide that bald spot."

"It doesn't look bad," Trump joked as he tossed his hair. "We are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in."

Long before he was president, skeptics have theorized that Trump's hair was a toupee. It's been the subject of numerous punchlines from late-night comedy hosts, particularly after video footage in February revealed what appeared to be a hairless patch on the back of his head.

