You can't take a 'ballot selfie' in Illinois, Florida, or 25 other states — see where it's illegal to take a photo in the voting booth

State rules vary widely on whether you can take a photo in the voting booth. See which states allow, ban, or specify taking a ballot selfie.

Justin Timberlake took a ballot box selfie as he voted in his native Tennessee in 2016 that violated a state law barring voters from taking photographs or video while they're inside a polling location. play

Justin Timberlake took a ballot box selfie as he voted in his native Tennessee in 2016 that violated a state law barring voters from taking photographs or video while they're inside a polling location.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • Election Day for hotly contested midterm races across the country is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
  • State rules vary widely on whether you can take a photo in the voting booth, often called a "ballot selfie."
  • Business Insider has broken down the rules by state in the map below.

American elections have slowly moved into the digital age with rules regarding ballot selfies.

States are approximately evenly split on banning and allowing photos in the voting booth, but there are still a wide variety of technicalities.

Violating a ballot selfie ban could earn a fine or jail time, so learn from Justin Timberlake's mistake and make sure you're in the clear for a civically engaged selfie.

See which states allow, ban, or only allow photos of absentee ballots:

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

In states where it's "allowed", snap away; where it's "banned", beware; and in places with specifications about absentee ballots, keep your phone away if you vote in person.

