18 photos of US presidents playing golf over the last 100 years

US presidents have one of the most demanding jobs in the world — but the job leaves some time for leisure, as well.

Throughout history, all but three US presidents have spent time golfing.

Here's a roundup of photos US presidents playing golf.

Like many presidents before him, President Trump has played his share of golf. During his first year in office, he spent about 25% of the time at one of his golf clubs, Business Insider reported in December 2017.

Trump owns 17 golf courses in the US and internationally. He often visits Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for vacations and working vacations.

Trump’s golf courses have attracted some elite guests, some of whom Trump himself has played with. The president has shared the course with professional athletes like Tiger Woods, Senators Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, and international diplomats like Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Critics on both sides of the aisle are quick to criticize whoever is in office on their time spent on the links, but playing golf is a presidential tradition. In fact, presidents have been doing it for years — over 100 of them.

William Howard Taft (1909)

Taft started the tradition of presidential golfing.

William Howard Taft at Brookline (1913)

He attended the open championship of the U.S. Golf Association in 1913.

Harry S. Truman in Key West (undated)

Truman visited a golf course during the trip.

Dwight Eisenhower in Thomasville, Georgia (1956)

Dwight Eisenhower golfed in style in 1956.

Dwight D. Eisenhower in Rhode Island (1957)

The 34th president enjoyed a game of golf in Newport, Rhode Island in 1957.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Puerto Rico (1960)

Eisenhower took a swing in Puerto Rico in 1960.

John F. Kennedy on Cape Cod (1963)

JFK played golf on Cape Cod with his press secretary, Pierre Salinger.

JFK and Jackie O. in Rhode Island (1963)

The Kennedeys visited the golf course with Washington Post senior editor Ben Bradlee and his wife Tony Bradlee.

Lyndon Johnson in Puerto Rico (1968)

The president and his wife brought their daughter, grandson, and son-in-law on a trip to Puerto Rico.

Richard Nixon in Key Biscayne (1968)

In this particular game, Nixon beat comedian Jackie Gleason on the Florida course.

Gerald Ford in Vail, Colorado (1975)

His shirt reads, "Mr. President-Bogie Buster."

George H.W. Bush in Maine (1989)

President Bush spent the 1989 Fourth of July weekend at his vacation home in Maine.

George H.W. Bush golfing with Ronald Reagan (1991)

Presidents sometimes golf with other presidents, too.

Bill Clinton on Martha's Vineyard (1993)

This photo was taken during a 10-day family vacation to Martha's Vineyard.

George W. Bush in Maine (2002)

The younger Bush played golf in Kennebunkport with his father, former president George H.W. Bush.

Barack Obama at the White House (2009)

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practiced on the putting green at the White House.

President Donald Trump in Turnberry, Scotland (2018)

Trump owns the luxury golf resort, which is located close to Glasgow, Scotland.

Donald Trump drives with a golf buddy in Turnberry, Scotland (2018)

This photo was taken during the Women's British Open golf championship, which took place at Trump's Scotland resort.