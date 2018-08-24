Pulse.com.gh logo
18 photos of US presidents playing golf over the last 100 years


The president of the United States has one of the most stressful jobs in the world. Many presidents have gone golfing to unwind, often garnering criticism from those on the other side of the aisle. But playing golf is a presidential tradition that's over 100 years old.

Trump in Turnberry on July 30, 2018. play

  • US presidents have one of the most demanding jobs in the world — but the job leaves some time for leisure, as well.
  • Throughout history, all but three US presidents have spent time golfing.
  • Here's a roundup of photos US presidents playing golf.

Like many presidents before him, President Trump has played his share of golf. During his first year in office, he spent about 25% of the time at one of his golf clubs, Business Insider reported in December 2017.

Trump owns 17 golf courses in the US and internationally. He often visits Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for vacations and working vacations.

Trump’s golf courses have attracted some elite guests, some of whom Trump himself has played with. The president has shared the course with professional athletes like Tiger Woods, Senators Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, and international diplomats like Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Critics on both sides of the aisle are quick to criticize whoever is in office on their time spent on the links, but playing golf is a presidential tradition. In fact, presidents have been doing it for years — over 100 of them.

William Howard Taft (1909)

President William H. Taft (center) playing golf at Chevy Chase Country Club on June 28, 1909. play

Taft started the tradition of presidential golfing.



William Howard Taft at Brookline (1913)

President William H. Taft in Brookline, Massachusetts in September of 1913. play

He attended the open championship of the U.S. Golf Association in 1913.



Harry S. Truman in Key West (undated)

President Harry Truman vacationing in Key West, Florida. play

Truman visited a golf course during the trip.



Dwight Eisenhower in Thomasville, Georgia (1956)

Eisenhower glancing down the fairway from the first tee in Thomasville, Georgia. play

Dwight Eisenhower golfed in style in 1956.



Dwight D. Eisenhower in Rhode Island (1957)

President Dwight Eisenhower relaxing at the 18th hole. play

The 34th president enjoyed a game of golf in Newport, Rhode Island in 1957.



President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Puerto Rico (1960)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower playing a foursome. play

Eisenhower took a swing in Puerto Rico in 1960.



John F. Kennedy on Cape Cod (1963)

Hyannisport, Massachusetts. play

JFK played golf on Cape Cod with his press secretary, Pierre Salinger.



JFK and Jackie O. in Rhode Island (1963)

President Kennedy walks along the 10th hole as Jacqueline Kennedy and Tony Bradlee ride along in a golf cart. play

The Kennedeys visited the golf course with Washington Post senior editor Ben Bradlee and his wife Tony Bradlee.



Lyndon Johnson in Puerto Rico (1968)

President Lyndon Johnson tees off after arriving at Ramey Air Force Base. play

The president and his wife brought their daughter, grandson, and son-in-law on a trip to Puerto Rico.



Richard Nixon in Key Biscayne (1968)

President Richard M. Nixon sinks a putt in 1968. play

In this particular game, Nixon beat comedian Jackie Gleason on the Florida course.



Gerald Ford in Vail, Colorado (1975)

President Ford golfing in Vail. play

His shirt reads, "Mr. President-Bogie Buster."



George H.W. Bush in Maine (1989)

President George H. Bush pauses with a tee in his mouth while playing golf. play

President Bush spent the 1989 Fourth of July weekend at his vacation home in Maine.



George H.W. Bush golfing with Ronald Reagan (1991)

George H. W. Bush, left, and Reagan, right. play

Presidents sometimes golf with other presidents, too.



Bill Clinton on Martha's Vineyard (1993)

President Bill Clinton at Farm Neck Golf Club. play

This photo was taken during a 10-day family vacation to Martha's Vineyard.



George W. Bush in Maine (2002)

President George W. Bush visiting his family in Maine. play

The younger Bush played golf in Kennebunkport with his father, former president George H.W. Bush.



Barack Obama at the White House (2009)

President Obama on April 24, 2009. play

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practiced on the putting green at the White House.



President Donald Trump in Turnberry, Scotland (2018)

Trump at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in 2018. play

Trump owns the luxury golf resort, which is located close to Glasgow, Scotland.



Donald Trump drives with a golf buddy in Turnberry, Scotland (2018)

This photo was taken during the Women's British Open golf championship, which took place at Trump's Scotland resort.



