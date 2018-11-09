news

On August 31, 2017, French wunderkind Kylian Mbappé signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for €180 million ($204 million).

According to documents obtained by Der Spiegel — the German publication that originally reported on the rape allegations being made against Cristiano Ronaldo — the soccer star made a number of outlandish demands during contract negotiations.

These included use of a private jet at the expense of the Parisian club.

While PSG denied the jet request, it did reportedly concede in other places, including paying for the player's personal staff.

When you're worth €180 million ($204 million), there's little you can't ask for.

A free private jet, however, is apparently one of those things.

According to documents obtained by Der Spiegel, the German publication that originally reported on the rape allegations made against Cristiano Ronaldo in early October, French wunderkind Kylian Mbappé made a number of prima donna demands during contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG would eventually sign the soccer star from AS Monaco for an eye-watering €180 million — the second most expensive transfer in the sport's history — but left out a number of extras.

With other journalists from the European Investigations Collaboration (EIC), Der Spiegel reviewed the documents received by whistleblower platform Football Leaks, which show a series of high-value demands made by the 19-year-old, who is currently the most valuable soccer player in Europe.

Mbappé and his father Wilfrid (who acts as his agent) reportedly demanded a €5 million ($5.7 million) signing bonus and a €50 million ($57 million) salary for the duration of his five-year contract — a sky-high figure which was accepted by the Parisian club.

A number of other demands made by father and son did not make the cut, though.

According to the documents, the Mbappés stipulated that if he were to win the Ballon d'Or (the highly-coveted award given to the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year), he wanted to automatically become the highest-paid player on the PSG payroll.

Furthermore, they asked that Mbappé receive use of a private jet for 50 hours a year.

Both of the requests were apparently refused by PSG.

However, the club did agree to pay €30,000 ($34,000) a month for the player's personal staff, including a caretaker, a bodyguard, and a driver.

Der Spiegel writes that the biggest beneficiary from this obscenely profitable deal was AS Monaco's Russian oligarch owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, who received €124 million ($141 million) — almost half of the €300 ($340 million) million that he originally invested in the club.

Mbappé's demands may seem a far cry from his roots in the banlieues of Paris, but it's important to remember the charitable work the young player has also been involved in.

After blowing the lid off the World Cup this summer, French press reported that the star had waived his winnings from the tournament (a figure estimated to be around $500,000), instead deciding to donate them to a charity in which he is already deeply involved that offers sporting opportunities to children who are hospitalised or have disabilities.

The charity's general manager told Le Parisien at the time: "He's a great person. When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure.

"I sometimes even feel that he takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves."

Mbappé's humility also shone through during the tournament. Brazilian soccer legend Pelé tweeted saying: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again..."

Praise to which the wunderkind replied: "The king will always remain king."

For now, at least, it seems Mbappé's ludicrous wages are being well-earned and well-spent.