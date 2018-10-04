Pulse.com.gh logo
29-year-old Yankees 3rd base sub skies for one of the most athletic catches you'll ever see


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Adeiny Hechavarria subbed in at third base and immediately rewarded Aaron Boone for his decision, leaping up to catch a line drive to left field in an incredible play.

  • New York Yankees infielder Adeiny Hechavarria skied for an incredible catch vs. the Oakland A's on Wednesday during the AL Wild Card.
  • Hechavarria was at third base when he got up for a line drive, catching it at full extension to prevent what would have been a base hit.


New York Yankees infielder Adeiny Hechavarria made one of the highlight catches of the MLB postseason on Wednesday in the Yankees' Wild Card game vs. the Oakland A's.

Hechavarria, a 29-year-old on his fifth team in seven years who only played 18 games for the Yankees this year, was substituted in for his defense in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh, after a mini-explosion from the Yankees to push their lead to 6-0, A's shortstop Marcus Semian drilled a ball toward left field. That's when Hechavarria skied for the ball like a wide receiver in the end zone, bringing it down for one of the most impressive catches you'll see.

That's some serious air.

