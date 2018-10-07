3 arrests have reportedly been made after a post-fight brawl marred Khabib Nurmagomedov's massive victory over Conor McGregor

news

Three of Khabib Nurmagomedov's "guys" have been arrested, according to UFC boss Dana White.

The arrests have reportedly been made because of a post-fight brawl that broke out after Nurmagomedov's statement-making victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov mounted the fence after submitting McGregor, and seemingly charged at one of the Irishman's friends, Dillon Danis, who was cageside at the time.

White confirmed that three people are "on their way to jail."

UFC boss Dana White has said that three arrests have been made after a post-fight brawl marred Khabib Nurmagomedov's statement-making victory over Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov was in complete control in his UFC 229 bout against McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 6, and submitted the Irishman with a tight neck crank in the fourth round.

Nurmagomedov, though, lost control immediately after McGregor tapped. The Russian mounted the fence of the octagon and seemingly charged at one of McGregor's cageside friends, Dillon Danis, according to ESPN journalist Chamatkar Sandhu. A member of Nurmagomedov's team was then seen attacking McGregor in the cage, as chaos ensued.

Watch the aftermath of the attack here:

UFC boss Dana White refused to give Nurmagomedov his UFC lightweight championship title, and the fighter was escorted out of the arena by Las Vegas metropolitan police.

"Khabib jumped over the cage going after Conor's guy who was talking trash to him and all hell broke loose," White confirmed to Fox Sports 1 after the bout. "I don't know what to say right now, I'm just sick over it."

White said he "talked with" McGregor. "He's upset about the fight, not about the fight after the fight."

There have already been repercussions, White said. "Three of Khabib's guys have been arrested and are on the way to jail now," White said. "I know if we put the belt on him in the octagon they'll be things thrown. I just said let's just try and get him out of here."

Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, of ESPN, posted a video on Twitter of what looked like one of the arrests.

White added: "What happens here is three guys have been arrested, there's going to be charges against them for sure. Those three guys, are they even going to get a VISA to come back here? There's a lot of things that they haven't realised yet."

UPDATE:

According to MMAJunkie.com and USA Today reporter Mike Bohn, White later said that McGregor refused to press charges so the three people arrested have reportedly been released by police.