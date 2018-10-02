42-year-old Tim Duncan is still schooling Spurs players in practice despite retiring 2 years ago

news

Tim Duncan may have retired from the NBA two years ago, but he hasn't lost any of his old-school, fundamental moves.

The 42-year-old Duncan, who still works with the Spurs, was seen on Tuesday teaching the Spurs' young big men a thing or two about post defense.

Duncan first fooled a defender (it's unclear who from the angle) with a fake toward the paint before spinning back to his right for a little shot off the glass.

On the next round, he first took a different defender to the rim but missed. On the second go-around, he hit a classic Duncan jumper off the glass.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich couldn't resist throwing a jab at Duncan.