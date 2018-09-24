49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with ACL tear

Jimmy Garoppolo took a hard hit on the sideline near the end of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, and now San Francisco fears the worst.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hard hit on the sideline near the end of the team's game against the Chiefs on Sunday.
While attempting to mount a fourth quarterback comeback, Garoppolo scrambled in an attempt to pick up a first down. Rather than safely skirting out of bounds, Garoppolo attempted to pick up a few extra yards, and paid for it dearly, being met by Chiefs corner Steven Nelson.
You can see the hit below.
Garoppolo would make a brief appearance in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
After an MRI on Monday, the Niners' fears were proven well-founded, with Garoppolo being diagnosed with an ACL tear, ending his 2018 season.
Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will take over the starting duties for the Niners in Garoppolo's absence.