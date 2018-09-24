49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with ACL tear

news

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The injury came on Sunday after Garoppolo was hit on the sideline while scrambling.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will take over the starting duties for San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hard hit on the sideline near the end of the team's game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

While attempting to mount a fourth quarterback comeback, Garoppolo scrambled in an attempt to pick up a first down. Rather than safely skirting out of bounds, Garoppolo attempted to pick up a few extra yards, and paid for it dearly, being met by Chiefs corner Steven Nelson.

You can see the hit below.

Garoppolo would make a brief appearance in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.

After an MRI on Monday, the Niners' fears were proven well-founded, with Garoppolo being diagnosed with an ACL tear, ending his 2018 season.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will take over the starting duties for the Niners in Garoppolo's absence.