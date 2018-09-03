Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A 20-year-old tennis star knocked the 5th seed out of the US Open — and fans are obsessed with her Instagram photos


Sports A 20-year-old tennis star knocked the 5th seed out of the US Open — and fans are obsessed with her Instagram photos

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A new star in women's tennis may have announced herself at the 2018 US Open on Sunday as Aryna Sabalenka stunned 5th seed Petra Kvitová, knocking her out of the tournament for good. Fans have already flocked to Sabalenka's Instagram account — and they seem to like what they see.

Aryna Sabalenka, US Open play

Aryna Sabalenka, US Open

(Getty Images)

  • Aryna Sabalenka, a 20-year-old from Belarus, may be the next young star in women's tennis.
  • Sabalenka just knocked out the fifth seed, Petra Kvitová, from the US Open
  • Fans have flocked to her Instagram account, where she posts photos of her luxury travels.
  • She is next in US Open action on Monday, when she faces Naomi Osaka for a place in the competition's quarterfinal.

The 2018 US Open may have just unearthed a new star in women's tennis.

Say hello to Aryna Sabalenka, the 20-year-old Belarusian who shocked fifth seed Petra Kvitová by knocking her out of the tournament for good on Sunday.

The win was Sabalenka's eighth victory in a row, having only recently lifted her first ever WTA trophy last week — the Connecticut Open in New Haven.

Sabalenka beat Kvitová in straight sets (7-5, 6-1) after putting her opponent under immense pressure from the very start of the match, winning 80% of her first serves, and needing just one hour and 25 minutes to win.

She's now on course for her greatest ever finish at a Grand Slam competition, and has gained a new wave of supporters — thousands of whom have discovered her Instagram account, where, along with snaps of the sport, she posts photos of her luxury travels around the world.

She, of course, posts the best photos from her matches.

Into the next one

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

However, just as many pictures are dedicated to her jet-setting lifestyle. Here she is in Montenegro...

#emo#8J+bjQ==###emo#8J+nmA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

...New York City...

New York

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

...Belarus....

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

...and Monaco.

Good recovery after not easy week #emo#8J+klw==##

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

She's pretty glamorous.

Don#emo#4oCZ##t be to much serious #emo#8J+kow==##

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@sabalenka_aryna) on

Sabalenka has had a number of impressive wins this year, including victories over Karolína Plíšková (twice), Caroline Wozniacki, and Julia Görges.

She is next in action on Monday as she takes on Naomi Osaka at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. A place in the US Open quarterfinal is at stake.

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world...bullet
3 Sports Trump has visited his golf courses on 25% of his 590 days in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo took part in the tournament's opening ceremony in Russia
Football Brazil great Ronaldo buys 51 percent of Real Valladolid
Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane was left out of the squad to play Newcastle
Football Sane omission shows no player safe at Man City, says Jesus
Steven Gerrard lost his first Old Firm derby clash with his old Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers of Celtic
Football Derby defeat shows long road still ahead of Gerrard to catch Celtic
Valere Germain's late header gave Marseille victory in the south coast derby
Football Marseille come from behind to stun Monaco