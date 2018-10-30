news

Eduard Bello, a 23-year-old soccer player, celebrated a goal in the best possible way.

After scoring for Antofagasta in the second minute, he stormed the crowd, got on one knee, and proposed to his unsuspecting girlfriend.

She must have said yes because they shared a heartwarming embrace before he could even push the ring on her wedding finger.

Watch the celebration below.

Goal celebrations don't get better than this.

In the second minute of a match between Sports Antofagasta and Everton in the Chilean Primera Division, Eduard Bello, a Venezuelan soccer player for Antofagasta, scored a goal to give his side a 1-0 lead.

He celebrated by grabbing an engagement ring from a nearby coach, storming the crowd, and proposing to his unsuspecting girlfriend.

His girlfriend must have said yes, because they shared a heartwarming embrace before he could even push the ring on her wedding finger.

The moment was so incredible that even the Everton fans in attendance — who were supporting the opposing team — applauded Bello, according to Sports Illustrated TV presenter Luis Miguel Echegaray.

Watch the unique goal celebration right here:

Bello's goal arrived in the second minute, and though Everton equalised in the 40th, Bello struck again just before half time. Antofagasta, though, went on to lose the match 3-2.

Regardless, Bello will be feeling like a winner for a long time yet.