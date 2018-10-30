Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports A 23-year-old soccer player celebrated a goal by grabbing a ring from his coach, jumping into the crowd, and proposing to his girlfriend

When it comes to goal celebrations, Eduard Bello just won. The 23-year-old scored for Antofagasta, stormed the crowd, and proposed to his girlfriend.

  • Eduard Bello, a 23-year-old soccer player, celebrated a goal in the best possible way.
  • After scoring for Antofagasta in the second minute, he stormed the crowd, got on one knee, and proposed to his unsuspecting girlfriend.
  • She must have said yes because they shared a heartwarming embrace before he could even push the ring on her wedding finger.
  • Watch the celebration below.
Goal celebrations don't get better than this.

In the second minute of a match between Sports Antofagasta and Everton in the Chilean Primera Division, Eduard Bello, a Venezuelan soccer player for Antofagasta, scored a goal to give his side a 1-0 lead.

He celebrated by grabbing an engagement ring from a nearby coach, storming the crowd, and proposing to his unsuspecting girlfriend.

His girlfriend must have said yes, because they shared a heartwarming embrace before he could even push the ring on her wedding finger.

The moment was so incredible that even the Everton fans in attendance — who were supporting the opposing team — applauded Bello, according to Sports Illustrated TV presenter Luis Miguel Echegaray.

Watch the unique goal celebration right here:

Bello's goal arrived in the second minute, and though Everton equalised in the 40th, Bello struck again just before half time. Antofagasta, though, went on to lose the match 3-2.

Regardless, Bello will be feeling like a winner for a long time yet.

