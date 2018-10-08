A Chiefs player was ejected for punching a player after an official in a different city used the NFL's new review system

Pulse.com.gh logo
The NFL's new review system allows officials from New York to review non-football acts and determine punishments. On Sunday, Al Riveron caught Chris Jones pulling a dirty move after a play and ejected him.

chris_jones play

chris_jones

(CBS/NFL)

  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was ejected after a review from officials in New York determined he punched a player during a pile-up.
  • It was the first time the NFL's new review system has ejected a player.


Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was ejected from the Chiefs' Week 5 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after the NFL's new review system caught him punching an opponent.

During an extra-point attempt in the third quarter, Jones landed on top of a Jaguars player and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

However, the NFL's new review system, which allows senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron to review plays for non-football acts, caught Jones punching a Jaguars player on the ground. Riveron, reviewing the play from New York, called for Jones' ejection. It was the first time a player has been ejected following a review from New York.


How much the NFL concentrates on trying to catch dirty plays like this going forward is worth monitoring.

