A Chiefs player was ejected for punching a player after an official in a different city used the NFL's new review system

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was ejected after a review from officials in New York determined he punched a player during a pile-up.

It was the first time the NFL's new review system has ejected a player.



During an extra-point attempt in the third quarter, Jones landed on top of a Jaguars player and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

However, the NFL's new review system, which allows senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron to review plays for non-football acts, caught Jones punching a Jaguars player on the ground. Riveron, reviewing the play from New York, called for Jones' ejection. It was the first time a player has been ejected following a review from New York.



How much the NFL concentrates on trying to catch dirty plays like this going forward is worth monitoring.