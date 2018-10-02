A Ryder Cup spectator's eyeball 'exploded' after being hit by a shot from Brooks Koepka — and she's considering taking legal action

Pulse.com.gh logo
A spectator at the Ryder Cup golf tournament who was hit by a stray Brooks Koepka drive on Friday has lost sight in one eye. Corine Remande said she is considering taking legal action against tournament organisers who failed to alert the crowd that the ball was travelling towards them.

Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to an injured woman after his ball hit her. play

Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to an injured woman after his ball hit her.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)

"Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye," Remande told Agence France-Presse, according to The Guardian. "It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit. I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

The US Open champion was teeing off on the sixth hole with partner Tony Finau when his first shot veered left into the crowd gathered on the side of the fairway.

null play

null

(AP Photo / Francois Mori)

"I didn't actually see her at first," Koepka recalled later, according to The Guardian. "I didn't know I hit anybody and then someone from the crowd yelled, 'You hit someone.'"

"It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody, and you know, it's unfortunate. You're never trying to," Koepka added.

Remande said she appreciated the gesture from Koepka who came over to check she was ok and handed her a signed glove.

However, she thinks more could have been done by tournament officials to warn her of the incoming ballistic: "Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," Remande said after coming out of a specialist eye hospital in Paris, according to Sky News.

"Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd."

The golf fan says she'll be consulting with a lawyer in the coming days.

"More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection," she said.

