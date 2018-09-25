A ton of NBA stars switched teams this summer — here they are in their new uniforms

news

The NBA season is just around the corner, and after another wild offseason, there will be a ton of familiar faces on new teams.

While LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers is all anybody seems to want to talk about, there were plenty of other big names that switched teams this summer. All of those players met with the media this week. In most cases, they wore their new uniforms for the first time, and in many of the cases, the sight was jarring.

Here is a look at all the stars in their new duds, as well as a few of the more notable rookies.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

DeAndre Jordan, Dallas Mavericks

DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Isaiah Thomas, Denver Nuggets

Tony Parker, Charlotte Hornets

Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks.

Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers

Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies

Lance Stephenson, Los Angeles Lakers

JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers

Grayson Allen, Utah Jazz

Jeremy Lin, Atlanta Hawks

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Dwight Howard, Washington Wizards

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

Marcin Gortat, Los Angeles Clippers

Elfrid Payton, New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks

Trevor Ariza, Phoenix Suns

Tyreke Evans, Indiana Pacers

Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City Thunder

Wilson Chandler, Philadelphia 76ers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

