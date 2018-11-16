news

Aaron Rodgers threw a beautiful, 54-yard touchdown pass to fourth-string tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. on Thursday.

Rodgers thought he was throwing to starting tight end Jimmy Graham, but Graham was out of the game at that point.

The Packers ended up losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-24.



Aaron Rodgers delivered another magical throw in the Green Bay Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, hitting fourth-string tight end Robert Tonyan on a 54-yard pass.

The play came in the first quarter, as Rodgers danced around in the pocket, then rolled out, buying Tonyan time to get to the end zone before uncorking a precise deep throw.

The ball floated right into Tonyan's hands — his first career catch coming on a highlight-reel play in a crucial game.

However, according to NFL Network's Mike Silver, Rodgers thought he was throwing to starting tight end Jimmy Graham on the play. As it turned out, Graham had left the game with a hand injury, and the Packers subbed in Tonyan.

"I let it go and I stared at it and said, 'Oooooo yeah...'" Rodgers told Silver. "To be honest, I thought it was Jimmy. I let it go and looked at it and then I said 'Whoa! That's Bobby.'"

Unfortunately, for Green Bay, the Packers' offense stalled out in the second half, and they were unable to get crucial stops on defense to beat the Seahawks. At 4-5-1, they're long-shots to make the playoffs, but with Rodgers at the helm, anything is possible.