Aaron Rodgers has agreed to an historic, game-changing contract that will pay him as much as $180 million

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers reportedly agreed to a massive, four-year, $134 million extension, the biggest in NFL history. The deal figures to keep Rodgers in Green Bay for the remainder of his career while setting a new standard for quarterbacks.

  • Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have reportedly agreed to a record-breaking, four-year, $134 million contract that includes $100 million guaranteed.
  • The deal will reportedly pay Rodgers $80 million by next March.
  • The deal figures to keep Rodgers in Green Bay for the remainder of his career.


Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension that will become the biggest deal in NFL history.

Former NFL and Packers receiver James Jones was the first to report that Rodgers agreed to an extension with over $100 million guaranteed. (An aside: Rodgers had apparently told Jones he would give him the scoop on his deal; it appears he did).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up by reporting that the deal is a four-year, $134 million extension. The deal will pay him $80 million by March.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the total deal will be worth $176-180 million, with $103 million "practically" guaranteed.

The deal figures to keep Rodgers, 34, in Green Bay for the remainder of his career, something Rodgers had expressed a desire to accomplish.

The deal also figures to reset contracts across the NFL, particularly at the quarterback position. Quarterback contract have been creeping up over the years. Last year, Matthew Stafford agreed to a then-record, $137 million contract, with $90.5 million guaranteed by Year 3. Matt Ryan agreed to a contract in May worth $150 million with $100 million guaranteed. Kirk Cousins signed a unique, three-year, $84 million contract that was fully guaranteed, a rarity in the NFL.

Rodgers' deal will essentially set a new standard in the NFL? Will all future quarterback free agents match or top his $100 million guaranteed? Likely not. But similar franchise quarterbacks will likely demand $80-90 million in guarantees, if not more. Rodgers may be the gold standard as a quarterback, but teams have shown a willingness to pay nearly anything to keep their quarterbacks in place.

It will also have an effect on how other positions get paid. Two of the NFL's best defensive players, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack, have been holding out for new contracts from the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders, respectively. Both players essentially want a "market correction" — deals that pay them a percentage of the top quarterback contracts, which keep rising.

If Rodgers, the top quarterback, got $100 million guaranteed, Donald and Mack, the top defensive players, might ask for $85 million guaranteed, which would set a new bar for defensive players.

Rodgers has said he would like to play football into his 40s, a la Tom Brady. The deal not only sets him up to do so, it gives him a whole lot of money to make up for the year or two where he was passed in salary by other quarterbacks.

