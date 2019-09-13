Mohamed Salah is the highest-scoring African player so far this season with 4 goals.

Nicolas Pepe will hope to break his Premier League goal scoring duck this weekend.

Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were joint Golden Boot winners during the 2018/2019 season.

The long international break is finally over to the excitement of football fans across the globe, as it represents the return of football leagues across Europe.

Footballers have been away from their football clubs for a fortnight and are returning to action this weekend to battle it out in top tier football.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and his Senegalese Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane had a brief on-field spat during the Merseyside club’s last Premier League outing against Burnley but will be looking to put their differences aside as they look to secure victory over Newcastle United.

Manchester City’s Algerian attacker Riyad Mahrez is among a number of impressive attackers Pep Guardiola can call upon to get the goals against a Norwich side who have had a pretty good start to the season

Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi will be looking to build on his impressive display for the Super Eagles against Ukraine when Everton take on Bournemouth while Ghana’s Jordan Ayew will look to be instrumental in Crystal Palace’s match up against Sergei Aurier’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal’s Ivorian attacker Nicolas Pepe is yet to set the Premier League alight but will be looking to get his first goals when Arsenal face Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to add to his impressive goals tally in the Gunners’ game against the Hornets while Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi will be an important part of a Foxes’ midfield that will be looking to get the better of an injury-ravaged Manchester United side.