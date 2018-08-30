Pulse.com.gh logo
Andy Murray said 'nobody knows the f------ rules' at the US Open, claiming his opponent was controversially talking to his coach during a pivotal moment in the match


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The British tennis player Andy Murray complained about nobody knowing the rules at the fourth and last Grand Slam of the year after accusing his opponent Fernando Verdasco of controversially talking to his coach midway through their Round of 64 match at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York.

  • Andy Murray is in utter disbelief that "nobody knows the f------ rules" at the US Open.
  • The British tennis player lost his second round match against Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday, but made a foul-mouthed complaint to the chair umpire at the end of the third set.
  • US Open competitors are permitted a 10-minute break as New York City is gripped by a heatwave.
  • But during the break, Murray claims he saw Verdasco talking to his coach — something that is against the laws of the game.
  • Verdasco stopped short of calling Murray a liar, and claims he is innocent.

Andy Murray fumed that "nobody knows the f------ rules" midway through his US Open second round loss to Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday.

The British tennis player, competing in his first tennis major in 14 months, lost three sets to one against an athlete ranked 32nd in the world by the ATP — but felt aggrieved when he apparently witnessed Verdasco controversially talking to his coach midway throuh their match.

The defeat is news in and of itself, as there were moments in the match where Murray played good tennis. But the 31-year-old made headlines when he seemingly accused his opponent of not knowing the laws of the game.

It all began at the end of the third set, when Murray and Verdasco were permitted a 10-minute break as a respite from the sweltering heat — New York, after all, has been sweating because of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

But Murray did not like what he reportedly saw backstage, as he said Verdasco was talking to his coach.

Ben Rothenberg, a prominent freelance tennis journalist for the New York Times, said in a tweet that Murray lodged a complaint to the chair umpire. "He's sitting there with his coach and his doubles partner. I had to tell them, because nobody knows the f------ rules."

"When I came out of the shower, his coach and one of the Spanish doubles players was in there chatting to him, and you're not allowed to speak to your coach. I went and told the supervisor," Murray said, according to the BBC.

"I'm not blaming Fernando and his team. They probably weren't aware that that was the rules. They certainly weren't trying to break any rules. It shouldn't be for the player that's competing against him to have to go to the supervisor."

Verdasco stopped short of accusing Murray of lying. "I was in the ice bath with Marcos Baghdatis and his coach. I don't want to say that Andy lied, but I didn't talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team.

"I know exactly the rule and I don't want to be the one breaking it," Verdasco said.

With Murray out of the US Open, Verdasco is the one to progress to Friday's Round of 32 clash against world number three rank Juan Martín del Potro.

