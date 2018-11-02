Pulse.com.gh logo
Aubameyang, Iwobi go to battle against Salah and Mane as Arsenal and Liverpool clash at the Emirates

Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool side travel to the Emirates to lock horns with a well-drilled Arsenal side under the tutelage of Unai Emery.

The 11th week of the English Premier League comes with routine drama as two in-form top four contenders go head to head on Saturday.

The Gunners were on the verge of recording 12 straight wins against Crystal Palace before they were held to a 2-2 draw and will be hoping the form of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, Lacazette and Mesut Ozil will be enough to see off the threats posed by last season’s top scorer Mo Salah as well as partners-in-crime Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

A win for either side will put them in a strong position and will further cement their place in the Champions League spots.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United travel to in-form Bournemouth in what will be a tricky tie for the Red Devils. Their defeat of Everton last time out might give them belief going into this tie but will have to be way of Eddie Howe’s men who sit in 6th place after a brilliant start to the season.

Manchester City will be targeting all 3 points when they face off-color Southampton while Chelsea will be hoping to keep their place in the upper echelon of the league table when they host Crystal Palace with star forward Eden Hazard likely to be involved after he missed the Blues’ last two games with a slight knock.



