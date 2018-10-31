news

Happy Halloween!

This year, some of the top athletes in the sports world celebrated the holiday with some pretty incredible costumes. Some went with spooky get-ups, while others made references to pop culture or other athletes.

Check out some of the best of the bunch below:

The Portland Trail Blazers absolutely crushed it this year.

Before Portland's contest against the Washington Wizards October 22, the players arrived at the Moda Center rocking their Halloween costumes.

Small forward Moe Harkless dressed as famous David Chappelle character Tyrone Biggums.

Portland's biggest star Damian Lillard paid homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Jusuf Nurkic made a mean Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

Rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. boasted blow-up ostrich and kangaroo costumes. Whether that was by force or by choice remains to be seen.

We couldn't find big man Caleb Swanigan.

Outside of Portland, Ottawa Senators captain Matt Duchene chose the creepiest way to announce that his wife was expecting.

Like Nurkic, Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop also opted for the Beast costume.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and his wife were Homer and Marge Simpson.

Couple Blake Coleman and Jordan Daigle — a New Jersey Devils forward and a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, respectively — swapped roles for Halloween this year.

Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics is a huge dog lover, so her pup's ACL tear wasn't enough to stop her from dressing up this Halloween.

She then dressed up as a mean Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon dressed up as his real-life doppelgänger Aaron Judge.

Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy crushed it as Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Paralympic ski racer Josh Sundquist made a great Genie from Aladdin.

Cleveland Browns coach Bob Wylie found himself looking in the mirror when he saw his granddaughter's costume this year.

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins fully committed to this look inspired by Avatar.

Then a bunch of Texans players got together decked out in their Halloween gear.

Minnesota Vikings breakout star Adam Thielen isn't just killing it on the field. He and his wife — who is pregnant — dressed as spaghetti and Prego.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky channeled his inner Mike Ditka for Halloween this year.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek "Cheetah" Hill wasn't a big cat for Halloween. Instead, he showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in an inflatable sumo wrestler costume.

Even the New England Patriots got in on the action, and for a good cause.

