Austrian snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist Anna Gasser landed a cab triple 1260 at a Stubai Park Sessions event Tuesday, making her the first woman ever to complete the trick successfully.

A cab triple 1260 is a jump that requires the rider to take off switch — or with their non-dominant foot leading — and complete three and a half rotations in the air so that they land with the other foot forward.

The first woman to complete a double cork did so just four years ago, so Gasser's feat is a huge advancement for women in the sport. Norway's Torstein Horgmo became the first person to ever land a triple cork in 2013, eight years after the first men's double cork.



For that reason, Gasser was pretty nervous about attempting the jump. After she landed, she held her hand up to the camera to show how much she was shaking.

"I tried it once before on the airbag at Kreischberg, but it didn't feel very good and I was about to take that goal off my list," Gasser told Red Bull's Thomas Wernhart. "It's a trick with consequences, and you really have to put everything on the line if you want to succeed. You can easily overrotate on the third flip which makes landing safely impossible."

Gasser is no stranger to taking risks to make history. She burst onto the snowboarding scene back in 2015 by becoming the first woman to land a cab double underflip in competition. Gasser also won the gold medal in the Olympic debut of the women's Big Air category at PyeongChang 2018.

But this first may very well have been the biggest of her career, and to make an already incredible feat even more surreal, the four-time X Games medalist pulled off the stunt on her first try.

"Everything felt so natural and after a few warm-up jumps I started to step it up a bit," Gasser told Red Bull. "My first few double corks on the huge kicker felt really good. So after a while, I decided to just go for the triple. The take-off was in perfect condition, I had a lot of pop and felt in control in the air – so I just decided to go for it! In the end, I did it on the first try and I am super-stoked everything worked out so early in the season."

In the past, she has had her mind made up before trying something brand new, but the 27-year-old essentially chose to wing it on Tuesday, surprising some of the people out on the mountain with her day-of.

"Usually when I want to try a new trick I know in the morning that I want to try it," Gasser told Red Bull. "Today was different as the big jump was in good shape. I just went for it without telling anyone, and I stomped it! I’m so stoked!"