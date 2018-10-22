news

The Bears and Patriots played to a thrilling finish on Sunday, with Chicago almost making the play of the year.

Down a touchdown with just two seconds remaining, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw up a hail mary towards the end zone as a last-ditch effort to tie the game.

Receiver Kevin White came down with the ball but was stopped just inches short of the end zone before he could complete the miracle.



Football is known as a game of inches but rarely is that truth as clearly on display as it was on Sunday at the end of the Bears-Patriots game in Chicago.

The upstart Bears had done well for themselves to keep pace with the Patriots in a high-scoring affair for most of the day but eventually found themselves in need of a miracle at the end of the game.

After forcing a Patriots punt late in the fourth, the Bears got the ball back at their 20-yard line, down a touchdown with just 24 seconds left in the game. Mitch Trubisky found several receivers on quick out routes to move the Bears offense up towards midfield with two seconds left, setting up Chicago for one final heave to the end zone.

Trubisky took the snap, moved through the pocket, and fired a rocket downfield with a prayer.

It came within inches of being answered.

Receiver Kevin White came down with the ball in traffic and attempted to push for the goal line, only to be met by a Patriots defense that was determined to bend, not break. White was called short of the touchdown on the field, and once the ruling was confirmed upstairs, the game was officially over.

The Patriots had survived the Bears' potential comeback by a matter of inches.