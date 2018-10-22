Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports Bears complete last-second Hail Mary but Patriots stop receiver inches short of end zone

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Chicago Bears came within inches of pulling one of the most miraculous comebacks in recent memory against the Patriots.

Bears hail mary play

Bears hail mary

(@TheCheckdown / Twitter)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The Bears and Patriots played to a thrilling finish on Sunday, with Chicago almost making the play of the year.
  • Down a touchdown with just two seconds remaining, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw up a hail mary towards the end zone as a last-ditch effort to tie the game.
  • Receiver Kevin White came down with the ball but was stopped just inches short of the end zone before he could complete the miracle.


Football is known as a game of inches but rarely is that truth as clearly on display as it was on Sunday at the end of the Bears-Patriots game in Chicago.

The upstart Bears had done well for themselves to keep pace with the Patriots in a high-scoring affair for most of the day but eventually found themselves in need of a miracle at the end of the game.

After forcing a Patriots punt late in the fourth, the Bears got the ball back at their 20-yard line, down a touchdown with just 24 seconds left in the game. Mitch Trubisky found several receivers on quick out routes to move the Bears offense up towards midfield with two seconds left, setting up Chicago for one final heave to the end zone.

Trubisky took the snap, moved through the pocket, and fired a rocket downfield with a prayer.

It came within inches of being answered.

Receiver Kevin White came down with the ball in traffic and attempted to push for the goal line, only to be met by a Patriots defense that was determined to bend, not break. White was called short of the touchdown on the field, and once the ruling was confirmed upstairs, the game was officially over.

The Patriots had survived the Bears' potential comeback by a matter of inches.

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi scored a goal, created another, but then fractured...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Jimmy Butler and Wolves owner Glen Taylor agree to play nice...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Philadelphia Eagles thought they had the game wrapped up with a 17-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers heading into the fourth quarter, only to lose after giving up 21 unanswered points.
Sports Eagles blow big 4th quarter lead to the Panthers after getting caught celebrating prematurely
Patrick Vieira is struggling to get his Nice side scoring goals in Ligue 1
Football Vieira's Nice continue to struggle with Marseille loss
Mike Vrabel
Sports Titans fail to score on game-winning two-point conversion twice to lose heartbreaker to the Chargers in London
Icardi struck deep into injury time to grab Inter Milan victory
Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoils
X
Advertisement