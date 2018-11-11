Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Browns rookie running back breaks out for 92-yard touchdown run for longest touchdown in team history

  Published: , Refreshed:

Nick Chubb passed Jim Brown for the longest touchdown run in Browns history by evading a few tackles, then sprinting down field for a score vs. the Falcons.

nick chubb play

nick chubb

(Via Fox/NFL)

  • Cleveland Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
  • The run was the longest touchdown in Browns team history.


Cleveland Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown on Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons, making it the longest touchdown run in team history.

Early in the third quarter, Chubb got the handoff near the Browns' goal line, dodged a few tackles, then was off to the races, evading the entire Falcons secondary to get to the end zone.

The touchdown gave the Browns a surprising 28-10 lead over the Falcons.

Chubb's touchdown even pushed him past Jim Brown for longest touchdown in Browns history — pretty good company!

Chubb took over as the Browns' lead back after they traded free-agent signing Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, he's posted 80 yards and a touchdown in two of three games. He doesn't appear to be relinquishing the role any time soon.

