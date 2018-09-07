Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Burt Reynolds will be honored by his alma mater's football team with an awesome helmet decal


Sports Burt Reynolds will be honored by his alma mater's football team with an awesome helmet decal

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Burt Reynolds died this week at the age of 82. The Florida State Seminoles will honor Reynolds with a helmet decal based on the license plate from his famous 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

Burt Reynolds leans against his iconic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am. play

Burt Reynolds leans against his iconic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

  • Burt Reynolds died this week at the age of 82.
  • Before Reynolds was a Hollywood star, he was a college football player at Florida State University.
  • The school will honor Reynolds with a helmet decal based on the license plate from his famous 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.


Before Burt Reynolds was an iconic Hollywood leading man, he was a college football player at Florida State University.

Reynolds died this week at the age of 82, and the school has come up with an excellent way to honor their late alumnus. The Seminoles will add decals to their helmets modeled after the license plate from his famous 1977 Pontiac Trans Am in the movie "Smokey and the Bandit."

null play

null

(FSU Football)

Here is what the plate looked like on the car.

null play

null

(YouTube)

Reynolds attended Florida State University on a football scholarship. He played halfback for two seasons before a knee injury ended his football career.

"My dad probably took it harder than I did," Reynolds told EW in 2005. "He was crushed."

While at FSU, Reynolds was a roommate with future college football coach and announcer Lee Corso. Ironically, it was Corso's car in college, a green 1952 Chevy, that fueled the pair.

"His looks and my car, we killed it together," Corso told The Athletic earlier this year.

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a long-term target for David...bullet
3 Sports Trump says Nike is 'getting absolutely killed' over its Colin...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Naomi Osaka
Sports Surprise 20-year-old US Open finalist Naomi Osaka on what pushed her in semifinal match: 'I really want to play Serena'
Matt Ryan Eagles
Sports One wild stat shows the Eagles are in the Falcons' head and may still be the class of the deep NFC
LeBron James Kevin Durant
Sports The LeBron James-Kevin Durant rap that has been whispered about for years has finally leaked
Alex Ovechkin holding the Stanley Cup trophy
Sports The Hockey Hall of Fame has asked players to stop doing keg stands from the Stanley Cup