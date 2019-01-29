The postponement is due to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The four-week-long event will now kick off on June 21 with the final set for July 19.

The change was announced by tournament director and former Egypt international Mohamed Fadl.

According to Mr Fadl, the delayed is to allow players to rest after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan before the tournament kickstart.

"The decision was taken following requests from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria who want their players to have time to rest after Ramadan," he said.

CAF also confirmed that the draw for the final will be on 12 April.

This year’s AFCON will feature 24 teams rather than sixteen. It will be held in Egypt.