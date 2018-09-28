CC Sabathia was 2 innings away from a $500,000 bonus when he got ejected on what could be the last pitch of his Yankees career

news

New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia has an incentive-based bonus in his contract that awards him with $500,000 for pitching 155 innings this season.

Heading into Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander had to pitch in seven innings to earn the bonus.

In an increasingly contentious four-game series, the 10-year Yankee pitcher retaliated for an earlier incident, drilling Rays catcher Jesus Sucre with a 93 MPH fastball.

Sabathia was ejected from the game two innings shy of receiving the bonus.



Here's a video of the pitch and his ejection:

"I don't really make decisions based on money, I guess," Sabathia said after the game. "Just felt like it was the right thing to do."

To be fair, the $500,000 deficit will not make too much of a difference for Sabathia, who has earned more than $252 million over the course of his career in the MLB. Still, the 38-year-old may have devoted his final pitch in Yankee pinstripes to retaliating on Romine's behalf.

Questions were surrounding Sabathia's return for this season, and while the southpaw has indicated an interest in playing beyond the year, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

"I'm [going] start to start," Sabathia told Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com in July. "I go out one start and feel like I can pitch five more years. I go out another start and I'm [feeling] done. But if I can stay healthy -- if my knee holds up -- hopefully I'll play one more."

New York manager Aaron Boone—who was thrown out alongside Sabathia—understood his starting pitcher's decision, even though the Yankees were leading by 11 runs at the time.

"There's no question there was intent. You've had some guys hit this series, and then you throw one over the head? Just kick rocks. I hated it," Boone said. "If you're going to play that game and you start messing around with people's heads, we're going to take exception to that."

Many of Sabathia's teammates supported his actions as well: