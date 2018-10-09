Conor McGregor has been suspended from fighting for a month because of the beating he took from Khabib Nurmagomedov

news

Conor McGregor has been told he cannot fight for another month.

McGregor has been slapped with a medical suspension after he submitted to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a dominant display by the Russian.

McGregor is also banned from engaging in any contact training, including sparring.

The medical suspension only considers events that transpired during the UFC 229 fight itself, so McGregor may face another ban from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The commission is investigating the riots that erupted after the fight had finished.

The Irish striker was submitted in the fourth round of a dominant defeat to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday.

Once Nurmagomedov made McGregor tap, the Russian refused to celebrate, jumped the octagon fence, and charged at McGregor's cageside friend and fellow fighter Dillon Danis.

While that was happening, a brawl broke out in the cage itself, as punches were exchanged between McGregor and multiple members of Nurmagomedov's team.

Medical suspensions consider damage a fighter took during competition. Damage can arrive in the form of strikes to the head and body, as well as damage from locks, holds, and submissions.

Medical suspensions are common. According to Forbes, 13 fighters — including McGregor — have been ordered to have time off.

McGregor is not allowed to fight for a whole month, and has also been told he cannot engage in any contact training (sparring) until the end of October. "Conor McGregor suspended until Nov. 6, no contact until Oct. 28," Forbes reports.

This is not the only suspension McGregor could receive.

McGregor may face an increased ban once the Nevada Athletic Commission has concluded its investigation into the riot that erupted after.

The commission has withheld Nurmagomedov's fight salary, according to MMAFighting. McGregor, meanwhile, got paid.