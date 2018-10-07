Conor McGregor taps to a tight Khabib Nurmagomedov neck crank, who jumps the cage and nearly incites a riot after his victory

news

Khabib Nurmagomedov just defeated Conor McGregor.

McGregor tapped when Khabib Nurmagomedov applied a tight neck crank in the fourth round of a highly-entertaining UFC 229 main event.

But the UFC's biggest fight in history was marred when Nurmagomedov jumped out the cage and nearly incited a riot when he charged at McGregor's friend Dillon Danis.

Here's how it all went down…

It the main event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 6.

McGregor, who performed his billionaire's strut before the opening bell, amid Irish-green lighting and atmospheric fog, was in the UFC octagon first, before the reigning and defending UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

As soon as Nurmagomedov was within the confines of the 750-square-foot cage, security continually blocked McGregor from pacing further than the centre of the Octagon, so the Irishman could not instigate any bad blood before it was time.

The fighters, who refused to touch gloves, got to settle their rivalry, one that has included an attack on a bus, the New York police department, and anger management classes, at approximately 9.40 p.m., in Las Vegas.

McGregor was the first to throw a significant shot, a head-high kick, but within a minute Nurmagomedov had the fight where he wanted it — the mat, as he wrapped his legs around McGregor's and asserted a dominated position, much to the crowd's chagrin who booed, loudly.

Though McGregor took little damage in the opening round, it was a round won dominantly by the Russian, who was in complete control on the ground.

In the second round, Nurmagomedov started where he left off, rocking McGregor with a powerful right hand to the jaw, before lifting him off the ground and taking him back to the ground, wrestling McGregor against the fence.

When Nurmagomedov had McGregor on the floor, he sent hammer fists into the 30-year-old's face … his nose, his chin … and even trash-talked McGregor while he was down there. The ground-and-pound increased in violence, and all McGregor could do was defend, badly.

With 90 seconds left on the clock, Nurmagomedov, using all his strength, began to apply locks, but McGregor — looking exhausted — was able to get back to his feet before the end of the round.

It was to his credit that McGregor was able to survive the round, and had more success in the third stanza as a striking fight broke out with both fighters exchanging punches. Nurmagomedov attempted takedowns, but McGregor was able to defend, cleverly, showing there was fight in the old dog yet.

While the third may have been McGregor's first successful round in the bank, he failed to take the momentum into the fourth, where Nurmagomedov was able to take McGregor back to the mat, rain punches down to his face, and force the Irishman to tap with a tight neck crank. McGregor lost the war, it was one-sided, as Nurmagomedov won decisively.

More to follow…