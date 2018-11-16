news

Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with a ring worth $787,608 ring (£615,000 or N300m).

After two years of dating, the Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team has asked her to marry him with a Cartier diamond ring.

The Sun and The Mirror report that the Spanish beauty and mother of his one-year-old daughter, Alana Martina, said 'yes' to his proposal.

Portugal's best-selling newspaper Correio da Manha claims that she has already started trying on wedding dresses.

According to the publication: "Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details. All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses."

The duo, who met back in June 2016, has been reportedly living together in Italy as they raise their daughter, as well as eight-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, twins, Mateo and Ava.

Reaction to engagement

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, has already given her blessings to the union.

In an interview done earlier this year, she said, "She is the mother of my granddaughter. She is a future daughter-in-law. She's not my daughter-in-law yet. She's a future daughter-in-law. She's a very calm person."

This proposal comes after the footballer's girlfriend defended him in spite of recent accusation of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, an American.