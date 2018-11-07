Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the worst players on the pitch before scoring a Juventus stunner, but still lost to his former club Manchester United

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the worst players on the pitch before he scored an incredible goal. In the end, it mattered little as Juventus still lost to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Manchester United play

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Manchester United

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible second half goal for Juventus, against his former club Manchester United on Wednesday.
  • The goal was so good it was worthy of winning any game, but United had different plans and engineered a thrilling comeback in the final five minutes.
  • Juan Mata equalised with an excellent free kick in the 86th minute, four minutes before an own goal gave United the lead and the victory.
  • Watch some of the goals below.
  • Read all of Business Insider's coverage for the 2018-2019 soccer season right here.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the worst players on the pitch before he unleashed a stunning volley, scoring for Juventus FC against his former club Manchester United.

The center back Leonardo Bonucci supplied Ronaldo with a beautiful pass over the top of the United defense, which Ronaldo ran into and hit first time with customary aplomb in the 65th minute of Wednesday's match.

It was a shot as instinctive as it was technically-exquisite, and it lit up the Juventus Stadium and looked like setting the home team on its way for a UEFA Champions League victory against its English opponent.

Watch Ronaldo's goal right here:

Or watch here if you are in the UK:

But José Mourinho's United, so inconsistent and underwhelming in the Premier League, ripped up the form book, ripped up the script, and spoiled Ronaldo's day.

This is because United scored two goals in the final four minutes of normal time. The first, a Juan Mata free-kick, completely bamboozled Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny — a dead ball so beautifully-hit that even Ronaldo would have enjoyed it, had it been struck from his boot, rather than the Spaniard's.

Here's Mata's free kick:

But United had more in the tank after that 86th minute equaliser, as an own goal gave Mourinho's team the victory, one that had seemed so unlikely earlier in the game.

"What a nice last five minutes!" Mata said on the BT Sport broadcast after the game.

Victory was perhaps savored most by Mourinho himself, who walked onto the Juventus pitch after the final whistle and taunted the fans by putting his hands up to his ears.

Watch the United manager's reaction below:

