Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought at Juventus is so bad, his 9-year-old son is outscoring him

news

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most unwanted statistic in the whole of European soccer.

He is the player who has struck the most times without scoring a single goal in Europe's top five domestic leagues.

Ronaldo's goal drought for his new club Juventus is so bad, he is even being outscored by his own son.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. recently joined the Juventus Under-9 team and scored an astonishing four goals in his first ever appearance.

Read all of Business Insider's coverage for the 2018-2019 European soccer season here.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most unwanted statistic in the whole of European soccer.

The 33-year-old, who left Real Madrid for Juventus in a $129.3 million (£99.2 million) deal earlier in the summer, is struggling to score for his new club.

It is not for a lack of trying. Ronaldo has attempted an astonishing 23 shots on goal in the three games (7.7 per game, on average) he has played for Juventus so far this season — but despite the onslaught, he is yet to pick the ball out of the net and celebrate.

Soccer statistic website Squawka states that Ronaldo "has taken more shots without scoring than any other player in Europe's top five leagues."

He is already behind the likes of Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi (three goals), Genoa forward Krzysztof Piątek (three), and Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić (two) in the Serie A top goalscorer table.

In fact, Ronaldo's drought is so bad that he is being outscored by his 9-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Ronaldo Jr. joined the Juventus Under-9 squad in late August and showed he could end up emulating his famous father as he scored an astonishing four goals in his first ever appearance for the team.

Though Ronaldo Jr's father is yet to hit the net for the Juventus men's team, he may not have long to wait.

Sports data-crunchers Opta reminded social media users that, while Ronaldo may have "zero goals from 23 shots this season," this is no different than the slow start he endured last year.

Opta said this is "the same number as his total shots and goals in his first three La Liga games last season with Real Madrid."

Ronaldo finished last season with 26 goals and five assists from 27 appearances in La Liga. However, he was massively prolific in the Champions League, scoring 15 times in 13 games as Real marched to Europe's top title.

Ronaldo won't feature for Juventus until the team's next match — a Serie A game against Sassuolo on Sunday, September 16.