Damian Lillard went off on Thursday night with 34 points in the second half of the Portland Trail Blazers 128-114 win over the Orlando Magic.

After the game, Lillard explained that his second-half performance was inspired by a heckler that refused to shut his mouth.

In the process, Lillard set a franchise record for points in a half.



A note to potential future hecklers: Damian Lillard is listening, and will make you eat your words.

Lillard led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 128-114 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, setting a franchise record with 34 points in the second half to put the Magic away.

While Lillard is capable of such a complete takeover of a game most nights that he's on the court, he had a particular motivation to go off on Thursday — an unruly fan that apparently got a little carried away with his heckles.

Trail Blazers photographer Bruce Ely caught Lillard in an exchange with the fan sitting behind the Magic's bench, who had apparently spent the majority of the first half with his attention focused on the Trail Blazers All-Star guard.

In the second half, Lillard would make him pay — after managing just seven points in the first half, Lillard added 34 more after the break to set a franchise record for points scored in a half, helping Portland cruise to victory.

Lillard made it clear in his on-court interview that the Orlando Magic and their heckling fan brought his wrath upon themselves.



He continued his explanation while speaking with reporters after the game.

"He just kept hollering my name," Lillard said after the game. "'Oh, he don’t want to play tonight. He ain't that good.' The whole first half, he just wouldn't shut up. And I got tired of it. I told him at the end of the second quarter, 'We're going to see.' And he kept on talking. And we saw."

Let this game serve as a warning to future basketball fans — if you plan on heckling Damian Lillard, don't.