Dolphins head coach Adam Gase went on a bizarre rant after Ryan Tannehill came down with a mysterious, sudden injury and could not play

news

Brock Osweiler had to jump into the starting role on short notice after Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a late scratch due to a shoulder injury.

Osweiler played one of the best games of his career, leading the Dolphins to an overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

After the game, head coach Adam Gase became irritated and defensive when reporters asked him about Tannehill's injury.



In a surprise move on Sunday, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was scratched from the starting lineup due to a shoulder injury just before the team's game against the Chicago Bears.

Tannehill would be replaced with backup Brock Osweiler, a move that was distressing to Miami fans who saw their starter miss all of the 2017 season with an injury, and sent the Las Vegas line soaring in the Bears favor just ahead of kickoff.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase still seemed frustrated, especially when it came to answering questions about Tannehill's injury.

"I don't know. I think there's some kind of like HIPPA law or something like that. I can't talk about it," Gase said when asked about the injury that kept Tannehill from playing. "I don't know. I don't sit there and ask him all these questions. I just know the guy couldn't go today. All right? Go ask him."

Gase, clearly frustrated, finished by saying, "I'm tired of answering this question about this guy. I got it; but you know what, I'm over it. Me and him, we know that he's not right now, OK? The details of it, we'll keep that to us. You guys don't need to know that."

You can watch the bizarre scene unfold below.

Osweiler came through for the Dolphins in the end, throwing for an impressive 380 yards and three touchdowns to lead Miami to a thrilling overtime victory.

The extent of Tannehill's injury is still unclear, and he's not expected to miss extensive time, but Osweiler proved himself a reliable backup in case another complication pops up between now and next week — just don't ask Adam Gase about it.