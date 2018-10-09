Pulse.com.gh logo
Drew Brees broke the all-time NFL passing record with a gorgeous touchdown


Drew Brees needed 201 yards during "Monday Night Football" to pass Peyton Manning's all-time passing yardage record. The record fell on a gorgeous 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith.

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

  • Drew Brees needed 201 yards during "Monday Night Football" to pass Peyton Manning's all-time passing yardage record.
  • Brees needed less than one half to get the record.
  • The record fell on a gorgeous 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith.
  • After the touchdown, Brees celebrated with his teammates and family.


Drew Brees is now the NFL's all-time leading passer, breaking Peyton Manning's record for the most career passing yards with a gorgeous 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback entered the "Monday Night Football" contest against the Washington Redskins needing 201 yards to pass both Manning and Brett Favre, who was second on the list. Brees needed less than one half to surpass Manning's mark of 71,940 career yards.

The moment came on the first play of a drive. Brees needed 35 yards when he pump-faked and hit a wide-open Smith down the right sideline.


After the play, the game was stopped and Brees celebrated the moment with his teammates and his family on the sideline.

(Gerald Herbert/AP)


The NFL tweeted out this graphic celebrating the moment.

Brees was mic'd up during the game for ESPN. Here is what breaking the record sounded like.

