Drew Brees had an inspirational message for his children after breaking the all-time NFL passing record

news

Drew Brees broke the all-time NFL passing record Monday night, connecting with receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a spectacular 62-yard touchdown.

The six-time Pro Bowler's illustrious career has not been without adversity; he was overlooked for starting positions throughout his career and graduated high school with just two Division I scholarship offers.

After the game, Brees took a break from the glamour of the moment to impart some wisdom about the importance of hard work to his four kids.



Drew Brees broke the all-time NFL passing record in stunning fashion Monday night, connecting with receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a spectacular 62-yard touchdown.

But when he found his family on the field after the game, the New Orleans Saints quarterback put the glamour and celebrations on hold to deliver an inspirational message to his four kids.

"I love you guys so much," Brees said while hugging his three sons. "You can accomplish anything in life if you are willing to work for it."

Brees has embodied that sentiment from the beginning of his career. At just six feet tall — and even that is probably a generous measurement — the six-time Pro Bowler stands a good three or four inches shorter than the average NFL quarterback. Brees has been underestimated since high school because he could have a harder time seeing over his offensive line without those extra few inches.

The Austin, Texas native started playing tackle football in high school and immediately showed an aptitude for the sport, but didn't earn the starting role for the Westlake High School varsity team until his junior year. When Brees tore his ACL late in that season, college scouts bolted. Even though he led the Chaparrals to a perfect record and a Texas state championship during his senior season, Brees graduated high school with just two Division I scholarship offers under his belt.

He shined as a three-year starter at Purdue, setting 19 records for the Boilermakers in addition to two NCAA records and 13 Big Ten Conference records. Despite his success in college, Brees slipped all the way to the second round of the 2001 NFL draft due in part to concerns about his short stature.

He joined the San Diego Chargers and competed for the starting role with fellow famously short quarterback Doug Flutie throughout his first two seasons with the franchise. He won the battle with Flutie but soon faced a fight for the position from first-round draft pick Philip Rivers. After the 2005 season, the Chargers offered Brees a heavily incentive-based contract to return to the team, a move he took as a sign that they had little confidence in his abilities. He took a contract with the Saints in 2006 and hasn't looked back since.

"He's definitely a guy who, throughout his career has been [underestimated]," Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden said in 2010. "He didn’t become a starter until he was a junior [in high school and] nobody really wanted to recruit him because he blew out his knee. So, Purdue came in late, or he might have wound up in the Ivy League. You know, as what we then called Division 1-AA quarterback.

"Obviously, [with] the Chargers, it took him a year to beat out Doug Flutie. Then they drafted Rivers with an eye toward replacing [Brees] eventually. And then again, in ’06: the Saints were the only team that wanted him. But, the flip side of all that is everywhere he’s gone, he’s been tremendously productive."

That's proven true in the years since. Brees brought the city of New Orleans its first ever Super Bowl Championship in 2010 and now sits atop the quarterback throne with the most career passing yards in NFL history. The 18-year league veteran has a good shot at breaking more records — including Peyton Manning's record for all-time touchdown passes — as his career comes to a close.

"It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now just because my career’s not done," Brees told USA TODAY's Nate Davis. "There are still goals to be accomplished. There are still challenges to be met. And so I’m still very focused on that."