Earl Thomas appeared to flip off the Seahawks after suffering a season-ending injury following a contract dispute


Earl Thomas broke his leg four weeks after ending a holdout to get a new contract. As he was carted off the field, he appeared to let his feelings be known to the Seahawks.

earl thomas play

earl thomas

(Norm Hall/Getty)

  • Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a broken leg on Sunday.
  • As Thomas was being carted off the field, he appeared to flip off the Seahawks sideline.
  • Thomas will be a free agent at the end of the season and held out of training camp to get a new contract. The Seahawks did not oblige.


Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a broken leg in his team's 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Thomas is likely out for the season.

As Thomas was carted off the field, he appeared to flip off the Seahawks bench, likely a gesture about his contract status.

Warning: Video contains explicit gesture.

Thomas held out of training camp this season to try get a new contract. Thomas is slated to make $10.4 million this year, the final year of his deal.

Thomas, like many other players who hold out of camp, wanted a bigger salary and more security in his contract. When the Seahawks held firm, he reported to the team, all while trade rumors circulated around his name.

Now Thomas will become a free agent while recovering from a major injury, turning 30 next season. Thomas proved he's still an elite safety this year, but his free agent market will likely take a hit because of the injury.

