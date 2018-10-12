Electric pace, a predator's instincts, and 2 goals: Usain Bolt impresses in an Australian soccer match as Central Coast Mariners romp to a 4-0 win

news

Usain Bolt is out of the starting block when it comes to goals.

The former Olympic sprinter, who won eight gold medals during an illustrious career, has switched sports and is already attracting headlines in soccer.

Bolt is on trial at the Australian team Central Coast Mariners and he scored two goals in his first start in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

You can watch both goals below.

Usain Bolt is out of the starting block.

The former Olympic sprinter, who won eight gold medals during an illustrious athletic career, has switched sports and is currently playing soccer for the Australian team Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt made his first start for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly on Friday and showed electric pace, good strength, and a predator's instinct as he scored twice in what was a comfortable 4-0 victory for the Mariners.

For the first goal, Bolt capitalised on a through-ball in the second half, zipped past his man-marker, and showed good strength to retain possession of the ball before he scored an impressive left-footed shot.

Watch Bolt's first goal here:

The second goal was a defensive mix-up from the Macarthur South West United defence, and Bolt took advantage of the errors as he passed the ball into an open goal.

Watch Bolt's second here:

Bolt said his first and second goals were "a good feeling," according to the BBC.

He had previously only taken part in one substitute appearance before his first start on Friday, and is now hoping he can do enough to earn a full-time contract. "I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving. I'm keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team."

But British broadsheet newspaper The Guardian had reported that Bolt, who has been working on his fitness in recent months, still needs to improve his first touch and his general control of the football.

"I think I made some slight mistakes but I’m just happy to get the chance and I’m proud of myself," Bolt told Fox Sports, according to The Guardian.

He was withdrawn after 75 minutes to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bolt later posted on Instagram that "dreams become reality through hard work."