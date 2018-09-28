The Premier League continues with its drama that’s set to shift focus of the players and managers to where they stand on a Premier League table already taking shape.
It’s the 7th week of the new season and while Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are holding on to what might be a title battle, the uncertainty surrounding Manchester United has seen them languish below in 7th place with just 10 points in 6 games.
It has been a stop-start season for Jose Mourinho’s men as questions have been asked of the Portuguese’s playing style as well as fallouts with key players like Anthony Martial and most recently and publicly, Paul Pogba.
The Red Devils will be hoping they get a result when they travel to the London Stadium to face a resurgent West Ham United tomorrow. Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be hoping to have their scoring boots on when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea side.
The Blues might be without Nigerian winger Victor Moses even though he impressed during their midweek Carabao Cup win over the Reds at Anfield
Alex Iwobi and Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will have to be at their best if the Arsenal will want to see off the challenge of in-form Watford while the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will hope to play a part when they face Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle side.
